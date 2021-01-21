Urethritis Market Increasing Rapidly: Covid-19 Impacts, Industry Opportunity, Analysis and Forecast till 2023

Overview

Urethritis is an inflammation disorder of the urethra, the tube that carries urine . various symptoms of urethritis are frequent urge and discomfort while urinating, pain while urinating and an abnormal increase in the urge to urinate, burning sensation while urinating, presence of blood in the semen or urine, abnormal discharge from the vagina or penis, among others. Other severe signs of urethritis include pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), or damage to the reproductive system, which can result in infertility.

The primary reason for urethritis is generally an infection by bacteria, while another cause can be viral infection through pre-existing sexually transmitted diseases. Urethritis can also be caused by mechanical or chemical injury in the urethra during medical treatment or catheterization. Urethritis is often confused with the urinary tract infection (UTI) because urethritis is an irritation in the urethra, and UTI is an infection of the urinary tract, and both may possibly have similar symptoms, but usually require different treatments.

Females have a larger chance of developing urethritis than males because of the proximity of the urethra to the anus, which increases the likelihood of microbial infection.

According to a detailed report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global urethritis market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 18.0 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Rising demand for the treatment due to the growing population, increasing geriatrics population, rising safety, and success rate of drug treatment, are driving the growth of the global urethritis market over the forecast period.

However, a difficulty of the treatment such as side effects, bacterial resistance to antibiotics, the expense of urethritis treatment, among others are factors estimated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The global urethritis market has been segmented based on type, diagnosis, drug treatment, end user, and region.

By the type, the market has been bifurcated into infective urethritis and nonspecific urethritis.

By the diagnosis, the urethritis market has been segmented into microbial culture tests, physical examination, and others.

By the drug treatment, the urethritis market has been segmented as antibacterials, antivirals, pain killers, and others.

By the end user, the urethritis market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, research and academics, and others.

Based on the region, the global urethritis market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

The key players identified in the global urethritis market are AbbVie, AstraZeneca plc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck & Co., and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas have been accounted for a significant market share owing to high expenditure in the healthcare sector, especially in the U.S. and Canada. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the developed countries of this region, coupled with better reimbursement rates, is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, a large number of hospitalization cases due to the increase in healthcare penetration in the U.S. and Canada is estimated to drive the regional urethritis market over the forecast period. Additionally, the presence of significant healthcare players in the U.S. is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Europe is the second leading region for the global urethritis market due to the growing healthcare industry and increase in healthcare penetration in the region. The European market has been expected to grow exponentially in countries such as Germany and France over the forecast period, wherein Germany has been assessed as the fastest growing market in Europe over the forecast period due to the established pharmaceutical sector.

Asia Pacific region is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period, wherein China and India are likely to lead this market owing to their fast-growing healthcare sector, and unmet medical needs over the forecast period. The increasing penetration of the healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific region is likely to drive the urethritis market in the region over the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa region are driven by the developed countries in the Middle East such as Saudi Arabia and UAE, and significant growth is expected in emerging economies such as Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and Iran. The African region is expected to witness comparatively slower growth owing to poor economic and political conditions, and undeveloped healthcare sector, poor social development and the presence of tribal identities which do not encourage technological advancements and medical care such in sub-Saharan Africa.

