Global Activated Carbon Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2023

Activated Carbon Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its research report GlobalActivated Carbon Market, 2023. The activated carbon market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register significant growth during the review period owing to the increasing need for purification and treatment of water in the household, commercial, and industrial sources. The scarcity of water in the region has driven the concern over water re-use and hence the demand for activated carbon in water purification purpose in the region. The regulations pertaining to the treatment and release of industrial waste effluents by the government bodies are expected to fuel the demand for activated carbon in the coming years. Moreover, the robust growth of the chemicals, food & beverage, and energy industries in the economies of China, India, and Indonesia is further expected to boost the product demand in the regional market.

The significant growth of the automotive industry in the region and increasing use of activated carbon to curb the gaseous emissions from automobiles is projected to propel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. China is the leading producer and consumer of activated carbon globally and the major electric vehicles producer in the world. Furthermore, due to the imposition of China 6 emission standards (based on Euro 6 standards) for light-duty vehicles in December 2016, which requires the automakers to meet these standards from July 2020, the demand for electric vehicles and low-emission automobiles is expected to rise in the coming years. This is likely to fuel demand for activated carbon in China and propel the growth of the regional market in the years to follow.

In 2017, North America and Europe were the major consumers of the activated carbon, wherein North America being the second-largest. In the coming years, the growth of these regional markets is expected to be at a steady rate due to the stringent regulations pertaining to gaseous emissions and emerging electric vehicles market in these regions.

Activated Carbon Market Segmentation

The global COVID-19 analysis on activated carbon market share has been classified on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the global activated carbon industry has been segmented into powdered activated carbon, granulated activated carbon, extruded activated carbon, and others.

Based on application, the global activated carbon market has been categorized into water purification, air purification, food and beverage, industrial chemicals, metal extraction, pharmaceuticals, automotive, catalyst, and others.

Activated Carbon Market Key Players

The key players operating in the global activated carbon market are Cabot Corporation (US), Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd (Japan), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), Haycarb (Pvt) Ltd (Sri Lanka), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Donau Carbon GmbH (Germany), DESOTEC Activated Carbon (Belgium), Oxbow Activated Carbon (US), Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH (Germany), Prominent Systems, Inc. (US), and Lenntech BV (the Netherlands), among others.

