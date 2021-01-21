Global Silicone Sealants Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2023

Silicone Sealants Market Overview

Silicone sealants are the viscous materials which are widely used as a silicone sealant. The silicone sealants are highly stable, inert, resistant to the extreme work environments. The silicone sealants differ from the common adhesives in terms of the elasticity, strength and durability. The substantial physical properties exhibited by the silicone sealants includes the high withstand ability for a wider range of temperature (75°F to 500°F) as compared to nearly all other sealants, great elongation, high wear and tear strength, and high flexibility.

Silicone Sealants Market Segmentation

The global silicone sealants market has been segmented on the basis of technology, end-use, and region.

Based on technology, the global silicone sealants market analysis has been segmented into pressure sensitive, radiation curing, ambient temperature vulcanizing, thermoset and others. Among these, the pressure sensitive segment is projected to be the leading segment on account of its ability to adhere to most surfaces with requirement of slight pressure and retain their tackiness.

By end use, the global silicone sealants industry has been categorized into construction, automotive, electronics, aerospace, consumer goods, industrial assembly, and others. The construction sector held the major market share in 2017 owing to the expanding construction sector in the emerging economies of China, India, and Thailand. The product is widely used in the construction industry in housing, windows, sanitary fittings, roofing and roof plumbing applications.

Silicone Sealants Regional Analysis

The global silicone sealants market has been segmented across five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the rising product demand in the construction and electronics industries. In addition, the silicone sealants are widely used in rapidly growing automotive industry in this region. This is expected to fuel the market growth in the region during the review period.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forest period. This is mainly due to the advancements in the construction industry along owing vast reconstruction activities in this region to meet the sustainability demands.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the global silicone sealants market are Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), 3M (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Company (Japan), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Bostik (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), Mapei (Italy), American Sealants, Inc. (US), Momentive (US), McCoy Soudal (India), ALSTONE (India), Pecora Corporation (US), and Adshead Ratcliffe & Co Ltd. (UK), among others.

