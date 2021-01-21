Global RF Transceiver Market Audience, Geographies and Key Players 2018-2023

Market Overview:

An RF transceiver is the combination of both transmitter and receiver on a single chip. These are helpful in communication devices like cell phones, cordless telephones, mobile two-way radios and many others. The major application of transceiver is to make information in the form of data or voice which is to be transmitted over the wireless medium. These are deployed in radio transmission, LTE networks, radio communication and many more.

The RF transceivers are used in various industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, military & defense, healthcare, and others. In the area of healthcare, vital sign monitoring devices and blood analysis instruments are currently deployed in hospitals for wireless usage. Analog devices which are used in homes possess various features like MEMS sensors for motion detection and measurement, ISM band radio system on a chip (SoC) and transceivers for reliable wireless transfer of data and many more. To address applications utilizing ISM bands, major players are offering standalone transceivers, as well as a fully integrated system on a chip (SoC) solution.

The area of telecommunications has gained the advantage with the technical advancements in RF transceivers. The low power consumption and capability of long-range communication provide an added advantage in the area of telecommunications. The development of 5G technologies is a cornerstone for realizing breakthroughs in the transformation of RF transceiver infrastructure. The current generation of continues to transform the way users communicate and access information. RF channels provide natural support for radial broadcast operations. In RF systems, data is transmitted through the air by digital radio signals at a given frequency, typically in the 3 kHz to the 300GHz range. Such communication can be used to maintain bi-directional, online radio connection between a mobile telephone and an antenna host. On the other hand, the development of technologies based on RF communications is hindered by regulations of radio spectrum bands by the FCC and National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Since the real-time accuracy of RF is high which is considered a general advantage and deployed in most or long-range communication network devices.

Key Players:

RF Transceiver Market key players are Intel Corporation (U.S.), RF Micro Devices Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Corp. (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan), TriQuint Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.), ST-Microelectronics Inc. (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.) and others. The key players are constantly innovating and involving in research and development activities to generate a cost-effective product portfolio.

Some of the key innovators in the global RF transceivers market are Skyworks (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Maxim Integrated (U.S.), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan) and others.

RF Transceiver Global Market – Segmentation

The global RF transceiver market is segmented into design, type, application, industry, and region. On the basis of design the segment is further classified into single chip transceiver and standalone transceiver. On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into the 5G transceiver, 4G transceiver, 3G transceiver and 2G transceiver. On the basis of application, the segment is further classified into mobile phones, tablets, add-on cards, routers, embedded modules and others. The RF transceivers are used in various industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, military & defense, healthcare, and others.

RF Transceiver Global Market – Regional Analysis

The global RF transceiver market is observed for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific holds the major market share for the global RF transceiver market and is expected to continue through the forecast period. The presence of major players in the region, deployment of transceivers in consumer electronics and automotive solutions are supporting the market growth. North America holds a significant market share through the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major sources for the global RF transceiver market. The increase in usage of mobile devices and growing demand for better wireless communication devices are promoting the market growth in this region. Europe shows decent growth through the forecast period. The Germany and U.K were the main contributors to the market. Deployment of RF transceivers in automotive applications is fuelling the market growth.

