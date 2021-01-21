Global IoT Microcontroller Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2023

Market Scenario

Internet of Things (IoT) microcontroller is as a combination of IoT technology and microcontroller. The IoT requires sensors and actuators to link the physical and digital worlds. A sensor converts a physical state into an analog or digital signal, while an actuator turns a digital signal into some physical effect. The next step in the IoT architecture is the computing system which processes or generates the digital signals which can be performed by a the microcontroller.

The key players in the global IoT microcontroller market are Atmel (U.S), Freescale (U.S.), Infineon (Germany), ST Microelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (U.S), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan). Atmel, a prominent player in IoT microcontroller market, has joined hands with Microchip Technology Inc. to create a powerhouse in the Internet of Things (IoT). The tie between both the companies is to create full-stack silicon house with all the IoT hardware ingredients ranging from microcontroller units (MCUs) to analog to flash.

The key factors driving the market include advancements in the application of fields of the internet of things to meet the demands of technologically advanced products of a wide consumer base. The deployment of smart meter across several residential and commercial sectors for close monitoring of the total consumption of energy is aiding the market growth. Further, IoT MCU growth in the industrial sector can quickly address and resolve issues such as inadequate security, meagre consumer demand, technology barriers, and lack of standards.

Global IoT microcontroller market is estimated to grow at CAGR of approximately 12% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global IoT microcontroller market are Atmel (U.S), Freescale (U.S.), Infineon (Germany), ST Microelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (U.S), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Microchip Technology (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.) are among others.

Segments

The global IoT microcontroller market is segmented into product type and application. The product type segment consists of 8 bit, 16 bit, and 32 bit IoT microcontrollers. The application segment consists of consumer electronics, automotive, industries, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global IoT microcontroller market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the highest share in the global IoT microcontroller market, owing to the increasing IT requirements and rising demand from the smart home segment. The rapid technological advancements in the smart devices segment are fueling the market growth in the North American region. Asia Pacific market is growing with the highest CAGR owing to rising advancement in the automotive industry associated with vehicle connectivity and interactive safety system, which is anticipated to leverage the demand of IoT microcontroller market. Furthermore, increasing demand for various consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart television and smartwatches among others is also expected to propel the demand for microcontroller in the region. Moreover, the presence of major smart device manufacturers is boosting the market growth in the region.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Software Providers

System Integrators

Government and Standardization Bodies

Hardware providers

