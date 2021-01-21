Global Narrowband – IoT Market Audience, Geographies and Key Players 2022

Also Read: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s530/sh/4c118823-23bc-5b35-e9ee-68ab25bdb6f2/415997684f3a2accb9b9d63e78a910d9
Many prominent vendors such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Emirates Telecommunications Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated and Vodafone Group PLC among others are working towards making the IoT dream, a reality.
Also Read: https://uberant.com/article/1086228-narrowband-iot-market-growth-rate,-future-scope,-analysis/
The Market of NB-IoT is showing healthy growth due to the various advantages offered over conventional M2M channels such as low cost, low power consumption, long battery backup, reliable connection with wide area coverage and deep penetration. The growing demand of low power connectivity solution and increasing interest in IoT platform are driving the market of NB-IoT.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/non-woven-filter-media-market-2020-industry-size-share-demand-development-opportunity-regional-trend-and-business-growth-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-12
Narrowband-IoT Market:
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/intelligent-process-automation-market-2020-2024-key-findings-covid—19-analysis-global-trends-regional-study-business-segments-emerging-audience-and-future-prospects-2020-11-12
The Major Key players of Narrowband-IoT market are: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Vodafone Group PLC (U.K.), Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE), Telecom Italia (Italy), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), China Unicom (China), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Networks (Finland), Verizon Communication (U.S.) among others.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/opioid-withdrawal-treatment-market-2021-key-companies-profile-their-market-share-and-growth-insights-to-2025-2021-01-09-111754235
About Market Research Future