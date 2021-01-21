Covid – 19 Impact Analysis On Boiler Water Treatment Chemical Market Product Price, Size, Profit Share Capacity, Production, Supply, Demand and Market Growth Rate Forecast To 2023

Market Overview:

The global boiler water treatment chemicals market has been segmented by type, conditioning method, end-use industry, and region.

By type, the global boiler water treatment chemicals market has been further segmented into oxygen scavengers, sludge conditioners, alkalinity builders, condensate line, multifunctional, scale inhibitors, anti-foaming agents, sequestering agents, and others. The oxygen scavengers sub-segment accounts for a major market share due to the ability of these chemicals to remove residual oxygen from the boiler feed water. They decrease the corrosion rate of boilers through the formation of a passivation layer on the metal surface of the boilers. The scale inhibitors sub-segment accounted for the second-largest market share. Scale inhibitors prevent scaling, which, if left unremoved, can cause localized overheating, reduced heat efficiency, and tube failure. The use of sludge conditioners prevents the formation of scale by hard water, ensuring that the precipitated hardness is converted into a mobile sludge which can be removed through blow down.

Based on the conditioning method, the market has been divided into external treatment and internal treatment. External treatment refers to the reduction or removal of impurities such as calcium, magnesium, silica, and others before the water enters the boiler. Types of external treatment include softening, evaporation, deaeration, and membrane contractors. The external treatment process removes or reduces the bicarbonate content of the make-up water and, thus, is beneficial in minimizing return line system corrosion problems. Internal treatment is the conditioning of impurities within the boiler system. Its purpose is to properly react with feed water hardness, condition sludge, scavenge oxygen, and prevent boiler water foaming. Internal treatment may be used alone or in conjunction with external treatment for the trouble-free operation of modern boilers.

The market has been segmented, by end-use industry, into power, oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverage, paper and pulp, textiles and dyes, and others. The power sub-segment accounts for the majority of the market share as the steam generated from boilers is used for power generation. The demand for boiler water treatment chemicals is increasing due to the environmental issues caused by untreated effluent water by industries such as food and beverages and textiles.

Competitive Analysis

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

DowDuPont

Ecolab

Kemira OYJ

Suez

King Lee Technologies

Lennetch BV

Bond Water Technologies, Inc.

ChemTreat

Wilhelmsen Holding ASA

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Arkema

Regional Analysis

The global boiler water treatment chemicals market has been analyzed with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The market in Asia Pacific dominated the global boiler water treatment chemicals market in 2017 on account of the high demand from major end-use industries in the region.

Textiles and clothing is a diverse sector that plays an important role in the European manufacturing industry and is, therefore, expected to drive the global boiler water treatment chemicals market in Europe.

The high demand from the food packaging and textiles industries is expected to drive the boiler water treatment chemicals market in North America during the forecast period.

