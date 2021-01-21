Global Connected Logistics Market Audience, Geographies and Key Players 2023

platform, the connected logistics market is segmented into device management, application management, and connectivity management. On the basis of the transportation mode, the connected logistics market is segmented into airways, waterways, roadways, and railways. Based on the verticals, the connected logistics market is segmented into automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, I.T. & Telecom, food & beverage, oil & gas, and others. Based on the regions, the connected logistics market comprises of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the regions.
anticipated to prove the enormous growth prospects, importantly, in nations such as China and India. Due to the swelling population and producers in this region are utilizing innovative systems in their processes for management of complex logistics that are more efficient with the assistance of tools, which is intended to gather and decipher data.
The leading companies in the global connected logistics market are Infosys Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), Huawei Technologies (China), Freightgate Inc. (U.S.), Eurotech S.P.A (Europe), Cisco System Inc. (U.S.), HCL Technology Limited (India), ORBCOMM (U.S.), IBM Corp. (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Cloud Logistics (U.S.), Amazon Web Services(U.S.), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Intel Corporation (U.S.), and Siemens (Germany).
Apr 2020 BMW is experimenting with a variety of autonomous, connected, and intelligent technologies at its German locations. BMW and three partner businesses from Bavaria are testing the possibilities for building BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, a smart factory for logistics. It’s an element of a three-year research project maintained by the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development, and Energy. The “Autonomous and Connected Logistics” research project was formally commenced in September 2019 and is now going towards the solid phase.
