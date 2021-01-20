Global Wireless Audio Devices Market Audience, Geographies and Key Players 2016-2027

Overview:

Wireless communication is gaining the upper-hand in several industries and its application in devices such as radio, speaker, and others are transforming the way people listen to broadcasting or any other modes of entertainment. In doing so, these devices use Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and airplay which provide expandability, flexibility, and connectivity among nodes. The global Wireless Audio Device Market is gaining tailwinds from such incorporations and during the forecast period (2016-2027), the wireless audio device market can achieve substantial CAGR. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their latest report on the same declared a possibility of scaling USD 70 billion by 2027.

Several sectors such as commercial, media & entertainment, education, and other corporate events are providing much traction to the wireless audio device market. Its pervasive utility in sports industry can also be taken into account while considering the possible courses the wireless audio device industry. Growing use of consumer electronics and commercial usage of wireless devices are factors that can also trigger the upcoming market.

Wireless Audio Device Global Market- Segmentation

MRFR, for a better analysis of the global wireless audio device market, segmented the mentioned market by product, technology, and end-user. The analysis would reveal data related to both volume and value for a better understanding of the market and help in developing strategies for the coming years.

Based on the product, the global wireless audio device market can be segmented into wireless headsets, sound bars, wireless microphone, wireless speaker systems, and others. The sound bars segment is gaining much precedence at present as many prefer to carry them along on tours. In entertainment industry, wireless microphones are receiving more traction.

Based on the technology, the wireless audio device market can be segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-fi, Airplay, and others. The Bluetooth segment is enjoying widespread attention owing to people using the method to connect their smartphones and other devices. The process is much simpler. However, range is a barrier.

Based on the end-users, the wireless audio device market can be segmented into electronics, commercial, automotive, telecommunication, security & defense, and others. The automobile segment is experiencing much integration in a bid to better driver’s experience.

Key Players

Some of the major players in global Wireless Audio Devices Market include Sony Corporation (Japan), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Sennheiser Electronic Gmbh & Company Kg (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sonos, Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Vizio Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Voxx International Corporation (U.S.), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea).

Wireless Audio Device Global Market- Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market states that the North American region is heading the growth of the wireless audio device market followed by Asia Pacific and European region. The availability of inexpensive consumer equipment and rising trend of smart phones are the growth driving factors of the wireless audio device market in the North American region. The US market in the North America region is the foremost economy in the wireless audio device market and is anticipated to develop with a CAGR of more than 16 percent through the forecasted period. While, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to increase at a high rate to rising advancement in the technology and increasing demand and adoption of smartphones in the region.

