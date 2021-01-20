Adhesives and Sealants Market Key Developments Factors, Revenue Generation Model & Business Segment Overview to 2027

Adhesives and Sealants Market

The global adhesives and sealants market is profiled in great detail in the research report, providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market through its historical growth trajectory, present conditions, and future growth prospects. The historical stats of the adhesives and sealants market are detailed in the report, in order to provide readers with a complete overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory. The historical stats provided in the report also give analysts a solid platform to base future projections about the market. Based on this platform, future projections for the adhesives and sealants market’s growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided in the report. The leading players in the global adhesives and sealants market are also profiled in the report in order to give readers a comprehensive analysis of the leading players in the global adhesives and sealants market.

Adhesives and sealants are used in a wide range of industries to bind two substances together. Sealants are mainly used to block the movement of fluids through surface interfaces, whereas adhesives are mainly used to hold two surfaces together. The growing automotive and construction industries are likely to be a major driver for the global adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period. The construction industry uses adhesives and sealants in numerous applications, including carpet laying, flooring underlayment, countertop lamination, and ceramic tiles, among others. The growing residential construction industry in emerging economies is likely to be a major driver for the global adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period. Countries such as India and China are likely to remain at the forefront of the adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period due to the growing residential construction industry in the two countries. The automotive industry is also a major consumer of adhesives and sealants in order to provide a foolproof product to consumers.

The packaging and furniture industries are also likely to be major consumers of adhesives and sealants over the forecast period. The growing demand for online deliveries has driven the demand from the packaging industry in recent years. This has driven the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesive products at a robust rate. The furniture industry also uses high-grade adhesives in high volumes to ensure the structural integrity of the furniture products. This is also likely to be a major driver for the global adhesives and sealants market, as the growing residential and commercial construction industry has driven the demand for furniture products.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global adhesives and sealants market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H. B. Fuller Company, Ellsworth Adhesives, Eastman Chemical Company, The Dow Chemical Company, BOSTIK SA, Beardow Adams, Avery Dennison Corporation, Ashland, and 3M.

Segmentation:

The global adhesives and sealants market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, and region.

By technology, the global adhesives and sealants market is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and reactively based.

By product type, the global adhesives and sealants market is segmented into acrylic, polyurethane, polyvinyl acetate, epoxy, and others.

By application, the global adhesives and sealants market is segmented into pressure sensitive, construction, automotive, packaging, furniture, and others. The pressure sensitive segment holds a dominant 25% share in the global adhesives and sealants market and is likely to be a major consumer of adhesives and sealants over the forecast period, closely followed by the construction industry.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific holds a dominant share in the global adhesives and sealants market due to the growing consumption of acrylic adhesives in pressure sensitive, construction, automotive, and other applications. The growing construction and automotive industries in Asia Pacific are likely to remain a major driver for the global adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period.

