eye melanoma Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Increasing prevalence of the eye cancer, growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditures, and increasing research and development investments by the major players of the market are the major driver for the market growth. On the other hand factors such as lack of awareness, high diagnostics, and surgical procedures costs are projected to restrain the market growth during the estimated period. Laser iridotomy is estimated to cost around USD 1,068 to USD 1,188.

Segmentation

The global eye melanoma market is segmented on the basis of the site, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the site, the market is segmented into sclera, retina, uvea, and others. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into eye exam, imaging, biopsy, and others. The eye exam segment is sub-segmented into ophthalmoscopy, slit-lamp biomicroscopy, and others. The imaging segmented is sub-segmented into ultrasound, fluorescein angiography, fundus autofluorescence, optical coherence tomography, and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into radiation therapy, laser treatment, surgery, and others. The radiation therapy segment is sub-segmented into episcleral plaque therapy, external beam radiation therapy, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into iridectomy, choroidectomy, enucleation, and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, and others.

-Regional Analysis

America dominates the global eye melanoma market. The presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient population, changing lifestyle, and increasing health care expenditure are major drivers of the Americas market. Europe is the second leading region in the global eye melanoma market due to increasing availability of funds for research, well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient and growing geriatric population. The European region is bifurcated into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe leads the market due to the presence of the developed economies, for instance, the U.K, France, and Italy. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market due to the presence of a huge patient population, continuously developing economies, and rising healthcare expenditure. The Middle East & Africa owns the least share of the global eye melanoma market due to the presence of poor economies and stringent government policies, especially in the African region. The Middle East holds a majority of the market due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by economies like Dubai, Kuwait, Dubai, and others.

Key Players

The key players for the global eye melanoma market are Castle Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Analogic Corporation (U.S.), Optovue, Incorporated (U.S.), NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (Canada), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), ZEISS (Germany), and others.