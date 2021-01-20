Gitelman Syndrome Market Research Forecast, Size, Share, Regional, Trends and Analysis to 2023

Market Highlights

Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases followed by the growing biotechnology sector is estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, growing adolescent population and increased R&D expenses by the key players boost the market growth to some extent. However, stringent FDA approvals, limited availability of the diagnostic and treatment options, low per capita healthcare expenditure and lack of awareness may restrain the market growth.

The global Gitelman Syndrome Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation

The global Gitelman syndrome market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into urine electrolytes tests, molecular genetic tests, and others. The urine electrolytes tests are sub-segmented into sodium test, potassium test, chloride test, and others. The molecular genetic tests are sub-segmented into PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) hybridization and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into supplements, medication, and others. The supplements segment is sub-segmented into potassium supplement, magnesium supplement, and others. The medication segment is sub-segmented with diuretics, and anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS). On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic labs, research organization, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global Gitelman syndrome market. Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and rising adolescent population are majorly driving the market growth within the region. Additionally, the presence of developed economies in the American region fuels the market growth. Europe is the second largest market in the global Gitelman syndrome market. Huge patient population having chronic kidney diseases and rising government support for research & development drive the European market growth. On the basis of the region, the European market is divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe leads the regional market due to the presence of developed economies within the region. However, Eastern Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing sector of the market. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region. Developing healthcare sector and growing biotechnology sector followed by increasing government support is boosting the market growth. The Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global Gitelman syndrome market. However, the presence of poor economies and stringent government policies hinders the market growth within the African region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Gitelman syndrome market are Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Hisoar (China), Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Xinhua Pharm (China), BIOCAUSE Inc. (China), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), QIAGEN (Germany), Abbott (U.S.), Danaher (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), and others.