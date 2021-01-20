Ethane Market Size, Share Report, Competitive Landscape, Growth Trends, Industry Opportunities, Demand, Manufactures, Business Insight and Global Analysis, Forecast – 2023

Market Overview:

The global ethane market has been segmented by application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on application, the global ethane market has been segmented into ethylene synthesis, acetic acid synthesis, refrigerant, and others. Among them, the ethylene synthesis segment held the largest market share in 2018 due to the widespread use of ethylene across various end-use industries. The segment is also projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the global ethane market has been segmented into packaging, automotive & transportation, building & construction, electricals & electronics, healthcare, power, and others. The packaging segment is dominating the global ethane market based on end-use industry in 2018 due to the large-scale consumption of polyethylene, PVC, polyester, and polystyrene manufactured from ethane in the packaging industry. Apart from this, power industry segment is expected to grow at an encouraging CAGR during the forecast period due to the favorable performance characteristics of ethane over LNG.

Competitive Analysis

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Merck KGaA

Air Liquide

Praxair Technology Inc.

Reliance Industries Limited

The Williams Companies Inc.

DCP Midstream LLC

Energy Transfer Partners LP

American Ethane

Enterprise Products Partners LP

Devon Energy Corporation

Targa Resources Corp.

Aux Sable

Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream, LLC

Enbridge Inc.

Regional Analysis

The global ethane market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounted for the second largest market share in 2018, which is further trailed by Europe. The Middle East & Africa market and Latin America markets are expected to show increasing growth during the forecast period.

