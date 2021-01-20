Paper Dry Strength Agent Market, Key Player, Analysis, Type and Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Forecast by 2023

Paper Dry Strength Agents Market Analysis

The global paper dry strength agents market is predicted to grow at a 3.50% CAGR between 2016- 2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Paper dry strength agents, simply put, are multifunctional chemicals that are extensively used for enhancing paper or paperboard strength like internal bond strength, tensile, compressing, and bursting and also improving retention and drainage of filler, fines, and fiber. It is used in paper mills for increasing the strength of paper and can be used in combination or individually. Amphoteric polymers, starch based polymers, glyoxylted polyacrylamide, polyacrylamide, and polyvinyl amine are the different types of paper dry strength agents.

On the contrary, rising power & energy cost, fluctuating prices, and availability of advanced technology as a replacement of paper are factors that may limit the paper dry strength agents market growth over the forecast period.

Paper Dry Strength Agents Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global paper dry strength agents market based on type.

By type, the paper dry strength agents market is segmented into amphoteric polymers, starch based polymers, glyoxylted polyacrylamide, polyacrylamide, and polyvinyl amine. Of these, the polyvinyl amine segment will lead the market over the forecast period followed the polyacrylamide segment. Polyacrylamide is mostly used in paper making to boost the dry strength. This polymer is utilized as a strength-enhancing agent. It is water soluble, thus resulting in improved dispersion within pulp suspensions as well as uniform molecular adsorption on the fiber surface. Besides, it is made in different molecular weights. Starch based polymers meanwhile is likely to grow at a steady rate. It is used in different industries yet has maximum application as a natural strength agent in the paper making industry.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global paper dry strength agents market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America will dominate the market over the forecast period. As per the US environment protection agency, writing and printing papers usually found in the office or school environments like notepads, computer printouts, and copier paper has the highest paper production consumption, which is adding market growth.

The global paper dry strength agents market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period for its increasing consumption in office and school environments such as notepads, computer printouts, and copier paper.

The global paper dry strength agents market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period owing to burgeoning demand in different applications like the tissue industry, and printing & writing paper in China, India, and Japan. Besides, the growing demand for paper industry owing to the increasing population in South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and India, is also adding market growth.

The global paper dry strength agents market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share over the forecast period.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global paper dry strength agents market report include Richards Chemicals & Electricals Pvt. Ltd, Seiko Pmc Corporation, Solenis, Applied Chemicals International Group, Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., Kemira, and BASF SE. Industry players have used strategies such as contracts, geographic expansions, strategic alliances, new product launches, joint ventures, and extensive R&D to create a niche in the market.

