Polycarbonate Glazing Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Revenue, Top Companies, Regional Outlook, and Forecast, 2016-2023

Polycarbonate glazing Market – Market Overview

According to the analysis of MRFR, the major market forces and trends driving growth of the global polycarbonate glazing market includes growth of construction sector, increasing automotive production, and favorable government regulations. Rapid urbanization, escalating public and private investment, and rising disposable income of the people in emerging economies is anticipated to boost demand for the product over the forecast period. The benefits of these sheets percolated across commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors finding wide application scope in overhead glazing and greenhouse glazing which will further boost up the market growth. Moreover, shifting consumer preference towards green & sustainable construction is expected to fuel demand for the product in the coming years. Moreover, rising demand for lightweight automobiles coupled with adoption of strict emission reduction norms are predictable drivers of the market. However, high cost associated with the polycarbonate glazing material along with the regulations prohibiting the usage of polycarbonate in automotive windscreens is predicted to hinder market growth over the forecast period.

Polycarbonate glazing Market- Competitive Landscape

The global Polycarbonate glazing is highly matured market driven by flourishing growth in aerospace & defense industry, along with the flourishing transportation sector. Palram Industries Ltd., Plazit Polygal, SABIC, MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd, Gallina are the major players operating in this market. Most of these market participants are adopting the expansion and product launch tactics to strengthen their production capacities and market position. Growing automotive, construction industries, and agriculture sector, and continuous collaborations and agreements between manufacturers, distributers, and marketing firms are the key factors for the growth of Polycarbonate glazing in the global market. Taking into account these trends, the global polycarbonate glazing market is projected to witness considerable competition over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

August 2, 2017– Plazit polygala has recently introduced new product line called TOPGAL Multi Wall Panel System, earlier this month. The product specified of 11 layer 32 mm thickness which is particularly applicable in cold climate. Topgal panels and components combine to offer more rigidity, thermal insulation, strength and solar heat control than our standard sheets and profiles.

March 9, 2017– Palram Industries Ltd. has recently announced launch selective light transmission roofing panels for greenhouse, gardening centers and retail outlets. The product is called “SolarSmart”. The newly introduced panels are beneficial in the seasonal changes in weather. In temperate regions, panels facilitating maximum light transmission for plants and good thermal insulation are used to minimize the need for artificial heating.

May, 2016– SABIC launched clear and lightweight sheets at exhibition held in Hamburg for aircraft interior industry, in order to help aviation customers to reduce weight and cost, enhance safety and sustainability, and optimize flying experience. This development is set to propel demand of the product form aerospace industry which is driven by increasing civil aviation sector across the world.

