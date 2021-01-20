Global I.P. Multimedia Subsystem Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2022

As per the analysis by the Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the worldwide I.P. Multimedia Subsystem Market is estimated to value USD 4 Billion at a CAGR of 18% during the review period from 2016 to 2022. The new revenue sources and cheap cost are the key factors propelling the global I.P. multimedia subsystem market 2020. The introduction of VOLTE, LTE, and the need for standard network infrastructure and services are the key influencers for the I.P. multimedia subsystems market. The I.P. multimedia subsystem gives an advantage to the organizations by offering a multi-vendor approach, cheap cost, innovative multimedia services, standardized third-party interfaces, and others. The various advantages provided by the I.P. multimedia subsystem has increased its demand. The research shows that the most challenging hurdle for any telecom service provider is to drive their network at the lowest unit price and provide additional revenue origin, the I.P. multimedia subsystems assists in overpowering this hurdle. The advent of 5G in the market is anticipated to propel the market in the forthcoming period additionally. The 5G services are expected to be commercialized by 2030, which creates numerous growth opportunities for the players. However, the I.P. multimedia subsystems demand high investment, which is likely to create hurdles in augmenting the market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought a significant impact on the market mechanism. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

Market Segmentation

The global I.P. multimedia subsystem market can be segregated on the basis of the access network, functions, services, application, and region.

Based on the access network, the global I.P. multimedia subsystem market can be segregated into Fixed Access, Wireless Access, and Mobile access

Based on functions, the global I.P. multimedia subsystem market can be segregated into Media Resource Functions (MRF), Call Session Control Function (CSCF), Media Gateway Control Function (MGCF),, Home Subscriber Server (HSS), and Signaling Gateway (SGW).

Based on services, the global I.P. multimedia subsystem market can be segregated into Web, Rich Communication Services (RCS), Messaging, VoLTE, Voice, Video, and others.

Based on application, the global I.P. multimedia subsystem market can be segregated into Cable Set-Top Box, Mobile Phones, Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), Personal Digital Assistants (PDAS), and Desktops/Laptops.

Based on the region, the global I.P. multimedia subsystem market can be segregated into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been conducted. As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the I.P. multimedia subsystem market due to the innovation in various communication techniques. Moreover, the expensive infrastructure investment by communication service providers and the increasing penetration of telecommunication services has additionally propelled the market. On the other hand, the I.P. multimedia subsystem market in North American and the European region displays a steady growth during the review period. The launch of 5G services is likely to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition to that, the well-equipped network infrastructure is estimated to propel the demand of the I.P. multimedia subsystem market in the coming period.

Key Players

The forefront competitors of the global I.P. multimedia subsystem market are Nokia Corporation (Finland), LM Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Oracle (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), H.P. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Bradford Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Ascom Holdings AG (Switzerland), and Allot Communication (Israel).

