Silent Heart Attack Market Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share during Forecast Period

Market Highlights

Silent heart attack is a condition which has no or very less symptoms. Major risk factors of silent heart attacks are smoking or chewing tobacco, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. MRI, cardiac CT scan, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram are used of the diagnosis of silent heart attack. The condition can be treated through medications, coronary angioplasty & stenting, and coronary artery bypass surgery.

Prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity and diabetes is on the rise across the globe, especially in the developing countries. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in rural areas of the developing countries. Additionally, increasing research and development activities, and technological advancements to identify the causes and risk factors for chronic heart diseases is fuelling the global silent heart attack market growth. High cost of treatment may restrain the growth of the market.

According to WHO, more than 35% of the total global population were suffering from major or minor cardiovascular complication in 2015 and is the number one cause of death globally.

The global silent heart attack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Major Players in Silent Heart Attack Market:

Some of the key players in the global market are Siemens (U.S.), Schiller AG, Midmark Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Japan), Bionet (Korea), Welch Allyn (U.S.), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), AstraZeneca plc (U.K), Pfizer (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Merck & Co. (U.S.), Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Novartis AG (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), United Therapeutics Corporation (U.S.), Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Switzerland) and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland).

Regional Analysis

The market for silent heart attack is found to be increasing in the Americas. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and availability of quality care services in various healthcare centers in the U.S. and Canada also influence the growth of the market. Also, the increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostics and presence of major market players also influence the growth of the market.

In Europe, the prevalence of diabetes, a major risk factor for heart disease, is rising from last few years. Lifestyle changes, lack of physical exercise, and extensive research and development activities on the medical devices, drive the market growth.

In Asia Pacific, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising number of healthcare facilities, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, increasing focus on development of qualitative healthcare services. According to the International Diabetes Foundation, 98.4 million and 65.1 million diabetic patients live in China and India respectively. China is the largest market for silent heart attack in Asia Pacific followed by India. This growth is attributed to the rising geriatric population in China, and increasing demand for diagnostic services. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population in China in the year 2013 was 22.6 million which is expected to show a massive growth to 90.4 million in 2050.

In the Middle East & Africa, rising prevalence of obesity, and other chronic diseases also drives the growth of the market. The Middle East is the largest market for silent heart attack. In Africa, the prevalence of diabetes is low but there is a continuous demand for diagnostic and treatment services in healthcare. There is also improvement in healthcare infrastructure in various African countries.

Segmentation

The global Silent Heart Attack market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, devices, and end user.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into spirometry, gas diffusion test, body plethysmograph, bronchial provocation test, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into asthma, chronic bronchitis, respiratory infections, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, pneumonia, lung cancer, and others.

On the basis of devices, the market is segmented into spirometer, breath CO monitor, oscillometer, ergospirometer, dose controlled drug nebulizer, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

