Global Mobile Radiography Systems Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

The Mobile Radiography Systems Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023 report provides detail information and strategies of top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study about different markets segments and region. The is expected to register an approximate CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, i.e. from 2018 to 2023.

Overview

Mobile radiography systems are the advanced paradigms of medical imaging, enabling the critical patients and healthcare givers an ability to address the emergency setting at ease while maintaining the diagnostic accuracy. Factors such as increasing emergency and critical hospital admission, increasing global burden of diseases, a rising number of radiologic technologists, the growing number of medical imaging procedures, and increasing healthcare expenditure are some of the major drivers for the global mobile radiography systems market

Segmentation

The global Mobile Radiography Systems Market is segmented on the basis of system, power source, imaging type, application, end user, and region.

Based on system, the market is segmented into general radiography system, computed radiography (CT) system, fluoroscopy system, magnetic resonance imaging system, others.

The power source segment is sub-segmented into In-line mobile radiography systems and battery-powered mobile radiography systems.

On the basis of imaging type, the global mobile radiography systems market is segmented into film type and digital.

Based on application, the market is sub-segmented into imaging and image-guided procedures & biopsies. The imaging segment is further divided into orthopedic imaging, chest imaging, dental imaging, and others.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic & medical research institutes, and diagnostic centers.

Table of Content

Chapter 6. Global Mobile Radiography Systems Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General Radiography System

6.3 Computed Radiography (CT) System

6.4 Fluoroscopy System

6.5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging System

6.6 Others

Mobile Radiography Systems Market Research Report, by Type (In-Line, Battery-Powered), Imaging (Film, Computed Radiography, Direct Digital), Application (Orthopedic Imaging, Chest Imaging, Dental Imaging), End User, and Region — Global Forecast till 2023.

Leading Market Players

Some of the key players in the global mobile radiography systems market are AGFA Healthcare, BMI Biomedical International, CAT Medical, DMS Imaging, GE Healthcare, Idetec Medical Imaging, Innomed Medical Developing and Manufacturing, Konica Minolta, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu, Siemens AG, and others.

