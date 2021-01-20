Global Singleplex Immunoassay Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

The global singleplex immunoassay market is driven by various factors such as growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and raising awareness about immunoassay. Moreover, increased focus on diagnostic testing and growing government assistance are fueling the growth of the global singleplex immunoassay market. Additionally, many prominent players are engaged in the development of singleplex immunoassays products to maintain their market position. For instance, BioVendor develops and markets Q-Plex Human iL-7 kit for singleplex immunoassays.

On the other hand, stringent FDA regulations and emergence of other immunoassay technologies many hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The market key players are

Luminex,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Illumina,

Bio-Rad Laboratories,

QIAGEN N.V,

Abcam,

Becton Dickinson and Company,

Merck Life sciences,

Agilent Technologies,

BioVendor,

Quanterix,

Bio-Techne,

Olink,

Seegene

Market Segmentation

The global singleplex immunoassay market is segmented

on the basis of the product and service, type, technology, application, and end user.

On the basis of the product and services, the market is classified as consumables, instruments, and others. The global singleplex immunoassay market

on the basis of the type is segmented as protein-based assays, nucleic acid-based assays, cell-based assays and others.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into flow cytometry, fluorescence detection, and others. The global singleplex immunoassay market, by application, is segmented into research and development, clinical diagnostics, and others. The research and development are further segmented into drug discovery & development and biomarker discovery and validation.

Regional Analysis

The global singleplex immunoassay market consists of four regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Americas is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the presence of a large number of market players, increasing the prevalence of cancer, immunological diseases, and metabolic diseases. For instance, in 2017, the American Cancer Society estimated that approximately 1,688,780 new cancer cases were diagnosed in America. Europe is anticipated to hold the second position in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, funding’s provided by the government, and private organizations towards research & development.

