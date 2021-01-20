Global Dercum’s Disease Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) publishes periodic market research reports “Dercum’s Disease Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” on niche and emerging technologies. For more information on our market research, please visit-

Global Dercum’s Disease Research Report: by Treatment (Surgery, Medication, Liposuction, Electrotherapy, Acupuncture, Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), by End-User (Hospital & Clinics, Others)– Forecast Till 2023

The global dercum’s disease market is anticipated to be growing due to factors such increasing expenditures in the healthcare sector in the developed as well as developing economies, growing occurrences of lipomas, increasing prevalence of rare diseases, and rising research and development activities. On the other hand, lack of awareness about the disease is likely to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Dercum’s disease is a rare pain syndrome characterized by chronically painful growths of fatty tissue or lipomas. These lipomas most commonly occur in the upper arms, upper legs, and trunk region. According to a report by the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians in 2017, although women are most commonly affected by this condition, about 16% of the reported cases were in men. The common symptoms of this condition include painful fatty lipomas covering the body, obesity majorly in women in menopausal age, weakness, memory issues, elevated heart rate, joint aches, depression, and dementia. Currently, there is no cure for this condition and it is treated symptomatically with surgery, alternative therapies, and with medications such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, diuretics, among others.

Pfizer, Inc.,

Abbvie, Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson,

GlaxoSmithKline Plc,

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Novartis,

F. Hoffman,

La Roche AG, Eli Lily and Company,

AstraZeneca PLC,

Amgen,

Valeant Pharmaceuticals,

Syneron Medical,

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Alimed, Inc

On the regional basis, the dercum’s disease market in the Americas is segmented into two major regions, i.e., North America and South America. The North American region is likely to hold the major share in the global dercum’s disease market, owing to the owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare segment, and increasing disposable income. Moreover, increasing funding for research and development by government fuels the market growth in this region.

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Government Research Institute

Academic Institutes and Universities

