Categories
News

Global Potato Protein Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2024

  •  Potato protein is a high-grade
  • protein concentrate and consists of features such as favorable amino acid
  • profile and low ash levels. Potato proteins have a very good nutritional value,
  • equal to that of the egg. Potato protein concentrate is beneficial for muscle
  • growth and assist to build up energy. It is gaining popularity in supplements
  • and sports nutrition along with high demand in animal nutrition market. Potato
  • isolates and potato concentrates are the two types of potato protein used in
  • various industries.

ALSO READ : https://workflowy.com/s/potato-protein-marke/ddhnDVFsG24A54KD

  • Market Forecast:
  • Potato protein is cost-effective
  • over the animal protein which is gaining traction among the consumers globally.
  • Increasing vegan population is also driving the growth of the market. Moreover,
  • the emulsifying, foaming, and gelling properties of the potato protein isolates
  • makes it an ideal ingredient in the food application.
  • Potato protein is also used in
  • animal feed to add to their nutritional level which is growing the demand for
  • potato protein market. Moreover, the high nutritive value of potato protein is
  • propelling the market demand among the health-conscious population. However,
  • there may exist some health-related risk factors which must be investigated in
  • detail before potato protein is applied in the food industry as a new source of

 

ALSO READ : https://www.goconqr.com/en-US/note/28181427/Potato-Protein-Market–Covid-19-Outbreak–Industry-Scenario–Quality–Survey–Regional–Analysis–Segmentation–Key-Players-and-Forecast-to-2024

  • protein. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated
  • CAGR of 4.8% of potato protein market during the forecast period
  • 2017-2023.
  • Downstream analysis:
  • On the basis of type, potato protein
  • market is segmented into potato protein isolates and potato protein
  • concentrates. The potato protein concentrates segment is anticipated to
  • dominate the market owing to its high application in various industries.
  • However, the potato protein isolates segment is projected to witness
  • substantial growth over the forecast period.
  • Based on the application, potato
  • protein market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen
  • desserts, beverages, supplements, snacks, animal nutrition, and others. The
  • animal nutrition segment is witnessed to be dominating the market owing to the
  • high application of potato protein in feed industry of which cattle and swine
  • segment are the major contributors. However, the supplements segment is an
  • emerging segment and is projected to gain steady growth over the forecasted
  • period.

 

 

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/varicocele-treatment-market-valuation-prognosticated-to-touch-usd-6175-million-mark-by-2023-2021-01-12

 

  • Regional Analysis:
  • The global potato protein market is
  • segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world
  • (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. High
  • investment by key players on the R&D and technological advancements is
  • propelling the market growth in Europe. High inclination of consumers towards
  • functional food in North America is driving the market for potato protein in
  • this region.

 

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/distributed-control-system-market-2020-global-trends-business-strategies-top-countries-data-growth-insights-emerging-technologies-industry-updates-and-forecast-to-2023-2020-10-27

  • Asia Pacific is projected to be the
  • fastest growing region over the forecasted period. India and China are the
  • major contributors in this region due to growing health awareness and
  • increasing consumption of healthy foods. Latin America is also expected to
  • witness moderate growth over the estimated period in which Brazil is the major
  • contributor followed by Mexico.
  • Access Full Report
  • Key Players
  • Royal Ingredients Group (the Netherlands)
  • Avebe (the Netherlands)
  • Kemin Industries, Inc (U.S.)
  • Tereos (France)
  • Roquette (France)
  • Omega Protein (U.S.)
  • Emsland Group (Germany)
  • Sample

 

 

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/healthcare-analytics-market-driven-by-growing-demand-for-paperless-transactions-global-trends-demand-research-report-comprehensive-analysis-and-forecast-to-2024.html

 

 

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive

statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis &amp; forecast data for industries and governments

around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://primefeed.in/