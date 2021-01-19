Global Micro Irrigation System Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2024

Market Scenario

The global micro-irrigation market

is considered to demonstrate a striking CAGR during the forecast period (2016

to 2022) owing to the augmenting food demand across the globe, asserts Market

Research Future (MRFR). Also referred to as drip irrigation or low-volume

irrigation, micro-irrigation deliver water directly to the root zone of the

Micro-irrigation system offers the most value, including both water

savings and better control.Irrigation includes provision of water to dry the

land for crop cultivation. Micro-irrigation supplies water at frequent

intervals both below and above the soil surfaces in the form of spray,

sprinkle, drip, mist, and jet.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting

the Market

Micro-irrigation has proved to be an

efficient and innovative solution compared to any other conventional irrigation

practices owing to the growing concern for water scarcity. With the increasing

water supply and storage problems coupled with the growing demand for food and

agricultural products, the demand for micro-irrigation has stimulated during

the forecast period.Micro-irrigation can also improve the productivity of

vegetables by 70% with the help of greenhouse system as micro-irrigation

entails regular and slow application of low-pressure water directly to the

Moreover, fertilizer losses are also reduced and farmers can irrigate

more crops area. The labor required for fertilizer, weeding,and irrigation is

also reduced as compared to other irrigation systems. Such factors are

considered to foster the market growth across the globe. Additionally,

governments are educating farmers for adopting sustainable irrigation methods

such as micro-irrigation and are also offering subsidies on the installation

This is further considered to boost the micro-irrigation systems market.

Global Micro-Irrigation Market:

Segmental Analysis

The global micro-irrigation market

has been segmented on the basis of type, material, end-user, and region.

By mode of type, the global

micro-irrigation market has been segmented into micro-bubblers,

micro-sprayers/sprinklers, drip tubing, drippers, and others. Among these, the

drip systems and micro-sprayers/sprinklersare estimated to occupy the largest

market share as rise in water scarcity in major agriculture-based economies and

reducing water table levels havetriggered the adoption in this region.

By mode of material, the global

micro-irrigation market has been segmented intometal, plastic,polyethylene, and



By mode of end-users, the global

micro-irrigation market has been segmented intogreenhouses, farms, residential

gardens, and others. Among these, the greenhouse segment is anticipated to

register a significant growth rate owing to the augmenting demand for cost and

water-efficient methods for conducting agricultural activities.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the micro-irrigation

market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and

Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the region, the North

American region is considered to occupy the largest market share during the

review period. The growth is attributed to the concentration of key players

such as Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, and Rain Bird

Corporation who develop reliable micro-irrigation products in this region. The

industry players further promote the development of mechanized and robust micro

irrigation systems, which contributes to the market growth. Moreover,

initiatives taken by the government such as the North America Climate Smart

Agricultural Initiative has enabled the industry participants and farmers to

The need to conserve water in the U.S. has also propelled the

market growth.

Key Players

The prominent players operating the

global micro-irrigation market are Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), Jain irrigation

systems (India), Irritec (Italy), WeishiHuifa Machinery Plant (China), Akplas

(Turkey), Rivulis (Israel), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Netafim Ltd Corporate

(Israel), Antelco (Australia), and The Toro Company (U.S.).

Report Link "Micro Irrigation

