Global Seed Coating Materials Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2024

Market Overview:

The prime method to enhance seed

performance is the addition of synthetic chemicals to protect the seeds from

Seed coating materials are gaining attraction among the seed

manufacturers to produce high-quality seeds. Additionally, increasing demand

for agricultural products in the growing population, to meet up the heavy demands

is considered to be a key reason for the market growth. The associated benefit

such as insecticide resistance and disease resistance has allowed high adoption

among farmers towards the use of coated seeds.

Market Forecast:

Crops produced from coated seeds are

largely beneficial for primary producers owing to important agronomic

characteristics such as controlled germination, herbicide tolerance, pest &

disease resistance, and insect resistance. Coated seeds using polymers and

other coating materials have shown a huge acceptance among the farmers owing to

growing awareness and benefits associated with the use of coated seeds. Seed

coating materials are gaining popularity in the seed industry owing to various

associated benefits, which is likely to surge the global seed coating materials



Certified seed coating materials are

more reliable and contribute towards more profits. The main notion of seed

coating materials is to decrease the cost & quantity of inputs required to

grow the crop and modify basic agronomic properties. However, heavy expenses

incurred on seed coating process, and stringent government guidelines on the

use of seed coating materials are considered to be a major challenge to this

Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the

estimated CAGR of 8.0% of seed coating materials market during the forecast

period 2017-2023.

Downstream analysis

The seed coating materials market is

segmented into type and crop type.

On the basis of type, it is

segmented into polymers, colorants, binders, and others. Among all, the

polymers segment is dominating. The significant reason for this growth is its

wide range of use owing to their functional qualities and nutritive value.

On the basis of crop type, it is

segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, pulses &

oilseeds, and others. Among all, the cereals & grains segment is dominating

the market.

Regional Analysis

The global seed coating materials

market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the

world (RoW). North America is dominating the seed coating materials market.

This is attributed to the increasing consumption of seed coating materials due

to the increasing population and demand for new and enhanced agricultural

Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in research

& developments to develop products conforming to North American regulations

for seed coating materials.

Furthermore, in Asia Pacific region,

India accounts for a major market share owing to increasing demand for fruit

& vegetable crops to meet up the increasing demand from consumers.

Key Players

BASF SE (Germany), Element Solutions

Inc (US), Incotec Group BV (Netherlands), Clariant International AG

(Switzerland), Bayer (Germany), Chromatech Inc. (US), Keystone Aniline

Corporation (US), Precision Laboratories Inc. (US), Brett-Young Seeds Ltd.

(Canada), Germains Seed Technology, Inc. (US), and Croda International Plc.

(UK) are some of the key players in the global seed coating materials market.

