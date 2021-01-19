Global Healthcare Security Systems Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021

Market Research Future (MRFR)has published a detailed report stating that the global Healthcare Security Systems Market is marked to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2024. Increased adoption of cloud-based solution of data storage and management in the healthcare sector is increasing the vulnerability of healthcare data towards theft and criminal activities. Rise in incidences of cybercrimes is inducing high demand for optimized security services, which in turn is propelling the expansion of the global healthcare security systems market. However, low penetration of advanced technology in underdeveloped regions and high cost of services are likely to act as restraining factors on the growth of the global healthcare security systems market.

Segmental Analysis

The global healthcare cyber security market is analyzed into solution type, threat type, and end-user.

On the basis of threat type, the market has been segmented into advanced persistent threat (APT), distributed denial-of-service (DDOS), malware, and others.

on the basis of solution type, the global healthcare cyber security market has been categorized as identity and access management, risk and compliance management, antivirus and antimalware, DDOS mitigation, security information and event management (SIEM), and others.

Regional Overview

The global market for healthcare cyber security, based on region, has been divided into Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific.

This is estimated that the Americas would have the largest percentage of the global healthcare technology security market. America ‘s rise can be linked to growing cases of data theft, and the emergence of innovative IT technologies in the healthcare industry is projected to fuel business development in that area.

Europe is predicted to account for the second biggest market share over the prognosis period. The factors responsible for market growth in this region are the emergence of highly established medical & healthcare infrastructure, and high expenditure on healthcare Technology boosts market growth in this region.

Driven by the technical advancements, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market, and the advent of major business expansion opportunities drive development in the Asia-Pacific cyber-security healthcare field. The through presence of healthcare businesses and through R&D centers is pushing the growth of the healthcare cybersecurity market. Healthcare organizations are more likely to be vulnerable to hackers and hostile insiders’ cyber threats and therefore the need for protection is growing. Another aspect that leads to business development in this area is the promotion of policy initiatives.

Due to factors such as rising capita income, the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a steady rate in the healthcare cybersecurity market, and rising support for healthcare infrastructure represented a relatively smaller market share in 2018.

Competitive Dashboard

Some major players in the global healthcare security systems market include Avigilon Corporation (Canada), Schneider Electric SE (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Tyco Security Products, Nedap Security Management, ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services (US), STANLEY Healthcare (France), Seico Security (US), Atos SE (Germany), Johnson Controls (US), Allied Telesis, Inc. (US), Siemens AG, Bosch Security Systems, Honeywell International, Inc., and others.

