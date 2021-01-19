Global Feed Additives Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future proposes that the global feed additives market is likely to garner USD 39,432.9 million, grabbing a CAGR of 5.96% during the appraisal period (2017-2023). Augmenting preference towards healthy diet is considered to favor that market growth. Feed additives are considered as food supplements which are provided by the farmers to their animals in order to gain better yield and growth. Such food supplements comprise minerals, vitamins, nutrients, ions, proteins, and other valuable nutrients compared to natural feed.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

Feed additives have gained prominence across the globe as they help to improve the quality and the quantity produced by the animals. With changing lifestyle, increasing preferences of the consumers towards natural products and healthy diet, and augmenting meat consumption are driving the feed additives market throughout the assessment period. The rapid increase in the global population and their rising health concerns coupled with the growing awareness regarding the benefits of feed additives are likely to foster the market growth globally. With the surging consumption of meat products, growing safety related to the outbreak of livestock diseases, and augmenting concern over the quality of meat are some of the other driving factors contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growth in the compound feed industry is likely to influence the market growth. The compound feed sector is highly influenced by the growing meat consumption coupled with the growth in the processed meat industry owing to the increased income of the middle-class population especially in the developing economies.

Global Feed Additives Market: Segmental Analysis

The global feed additives market has been segmented on the basis of type, form, and livestock.

By mode of type, the global feed additives market has been segmented into vitamins, amino acids, enzymes, carotenoids, acidifiers, prebiotics, lipids, minerals, and others. Among these, the amino acids type is estimated to dominate the global market and is predicted to hold a major share.

By mode of form, the global feed additives market has been segmented into dry and liquid. Among these, the dry segment is predicted to dominate the market, occupying a share of 87.45% as most of the additives used are available in dry form. Moreover, the high shelf life of the dry segment highly contributes to the market growth.

By mode of livestock, the global feed additives market has been segmented into swine, poultry, ruminants, and others. Among these, the poultry segment is predicted to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand for poultry especially in regions such as Latin America and the Middle East.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the feed additives market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Key Players

The prominent players operating the global feed additives market are Alltech Inc. (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Danisco A/S (Denmark), and Adisseo France SAS (France).

