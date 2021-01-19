Global Insecticides Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

SUMMARY

This report focuses on Insecticides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insecticides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Bayer Cropscience

The DOW Chemical Company

Chemchina (Syngenta)

Dupont

Sumitomo Chemical Company

FMC Corporation

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Nufarm

United Phosphorus

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pyrethroids

Organophosphorus

Carbamates

Organochlorine

Botanicals

Segment by Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

