Foam Insulation MarketSegmentation, Demand and Supply 2020-2026

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, building accounts for approximately 40% of the total energy consumed in the U.S. The majority of building energy use is spent on space heating and cooling, and a large fraction of heat is lost through the building envelope due to air leakages. Foam insulation can minimize the energy consumption by reducing air leakage present on external walls, window frames, door frames, roof underlays, attics, crawlspaces, and floorings among other, which can result in lower utility bills and thus reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, indoor air quality can be improved by blocking the infiltration of dust and allergens through small cavities & crevices. It also improves building’s strength by preventing the accumulation of moisture in the walls and thus reduces condensation and mold growth. Furthermore, foam insulation is also widely consumed in the transportation industry for both OEM, structural strengthening, and repair of vehicles such as reefer trailers, passenger vehicles, emergency response vehicles, buses, and aircraft. However, the consumer appliances segment is also expected to witness a significant growth due to the growing demand for appliances, such as freezers, refrigerators, and air conditioners among others.

The global foam insulation market is segmented by product type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on the product type, the global foam insulation market is segmented into the polyurethane (PU) foam, polystyrene foam, polyolefin foam, phenolic foam, elastomeric foam, and others. The polyurethane foam insulation is further segmented into spray polyurethane foam (SPF), flexible PU foam, and rigid PU foam. Polystyrene foam insulation is further segmented into expanded polystyrene foam and extruded polystyrene foam. The polyurethane foam insulation accounted for the largest share of the global foam insulation market in 2017 due to their several advantages over other types of foam insulations such as its good thermal insulating properties, low moisture-vapor permeability, high resistance to water absorption, relatively high mechanical strength, low density, easy installation, and low cost. SPF insulations held the major market share in 2017 under polyurethane foam insulation category due to their easy application and performance efficiency and are expected to exhibit a significant demand over the forecast period. However, extruded polystyrene foam insulation is expected to showcase rising growth over the forecast period owing to its high R-value retention over the long period of time.

Based on end-user industry, the Global is segmented into building & construction, transportation, consumer electronics, and others. Building & construction industry accounted for the largest share of the global foam insulation market in 2017 due to the strong demand for thermal insulations in OCED countries to meet the building codes as well as in emerging economies.

Regional Analysis

The global foam insulation market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market for foam insulations, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for foam insulations and is expected to show an exponential growth over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also expected to exhibit rising demand for foam insulation from the growing construction industry over the forecast period.