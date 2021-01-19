Halogen-Free Flame-Retardant MarketCompetition, Opportunities and Challenges 2020-2026

Market Research Future (MRFR) has revealed in its latest report that the global halogen-free flame retardants market is projected to thrive moderately at a CAGR of 5.76% during forecast period 2018 to 2023. The halogen-free flame retardants market is estimated to grow from USD 2191.95 Mn in 2017 to USD 3067.05 Mn by the end of 2023. The disclosure about the toxin emissions from halogen and its severe effects on life and earth in the 1990s has paved the way for the adoption of halogen-free flame retardants over the years.

The shift towards non-halogenated retardants supported by the stringent laws enforced such as Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS); Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH); Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Regulation (WEEE), etc. is likely to augment the global halogen-free flame retardants market growth in the foreseeable future. The strong value maintained by the construction industry is expected to catapult the market on an upward trajectory. The extensive use of polymers in the construction sector in the form of plastics, composites, foams, textiles, and paints and coatings, among others has intensified the adoption of halogen-free flame retardants for meeting safety standards. The demand from the construction sector is poised to catalyze with the accelerated construction activities being undertaken globally. Additionally, the increasing demand from the electronics industry and opportunities posed by transportation industry are projected to open avenues of market growth over the next couple of years. Nevertheless, high loading levels of halogen-free flame retardants remain an impediment to the market proliferation.

Global Key Players:

Clariant

Lanxess

ICL

Albermarle Corporation

Nabaltec AG

RTP company

Huber Engineered Materials

SIMONA AMERICA Inc.

Bayer AG

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Delamin Limited

Industry Segmentation:

The global halogen-free flame retardants market is segmented on the basis of the type, resin, end-use industries, and region.

On the basis of the type, the global halogen-free flame retardants market is segmented as aluminum hydroxide, alumina trihydrate, magnesium hydroxide, phosphorous-based, molybdate flame retardants & smoke suppressants, and others.

Based on the resin, the global market is segmented as polypropylene, polyethylene, nylon, polycarbonate, polyethylene terephthalate, polybutylene terephthalate, and others.

On the basis of the end-user industries, the global market is segmented into building & construction, electronics & electrical, automotive, paints & coatings, and others.

Report Overview:

2018-2023. The primary objective of the report is to provide an unbiased perspective towards the market. Key growth opportunities and market threats are also discussed in the report. The scope of the discussion also covers various types of halogen-free flame retardants such as aluminum trihydrate, phosphorous-based, and magnesium hydroxide. Revenue analysis of major types of resins that are used for manufacturing halogen-free flame retardants such as polyethylene, polypropylene, epoxy, unsaturated polyesters, polyvinyl chloride, styrenics, engineered thermoplastics, and rubber is also available in the report. Primary end-use industries of halogen-free flame retardants that are analyzed in the report include building & construction, electrical & electronics, transportation and consumer goods.

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) engages advanced analytical algorithms for drawing an insightful representation of market foresight. Statistical observations available in our reports are authenticated by data sourced from extensive primary and secondary research, which includes interviews with industry opinion holders, white paper references, SEC filings, paid database services, and published annual reports among others. Optimum quality and credibility of the market intelligence is assured by the deployment of advanced scientific tools for data assimilation and mapping. An in-depth analysis of key market elements such as historical data, consumer behavior, etc. reaffirms the credibility of the research findings. Top-down and bottom-up approaches employed authenticate the market size and revenue estimation. A multi-layer verification process assures the accuracy of the quantitative and qualitative information.

By Type

Aluminum Trihydrate

Phosphorous-Based

Magnesium Hydroxide

Others

By Resin Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Epoxy

Unsaturated Polyesters

Polyvinyl Chloride

Styrenics

Engineered Thermoplastics

Rubber

By End-Use Industry

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region

North America: US and Canada

Europe: Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Italy, Russia, UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia & New-Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa: Egypt, UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

Intended Audience