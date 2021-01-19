Arc Flash Protection System MarketCompetition, Opportunities and Challenges 2020-2026

The arc flash detection & control system is expected to contribute majorly to the development of the market in the impending years. The need to maintain a steady flow of current to the electrical equipment, which are crucial to carrying out important operations and are very expensive necessitate the use of arc flash protection systems which is a key reason behind the sharp uptick in the growth curve of the market. The continual necessity for electricity and the unsteady state of the electricity supply situation in most emerging countries will assist in the development of the arc flash protection market throughout the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the arc flash protection system market is carried out on the basis of equipment, end-user, and region. The equipment-based segmentation of the market comprises of personal protective equipment and arc flash detection & control system. The end user segmentation of the arc flash protection system market comprises of manufacturing & processing industries, oil & gas, utilities, and transportation & infrastructure. The regions included in the market comprise of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the arc flash protection system comprises of regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the rest of the world. The North-America region is the foremost market for arc flash protection market and is followed by Asia-Pacific. Presently, the arc flash protection market is in the development stage. This is principally due to the rise in demand for power, and in protection device for distribution and safe transmission, worldwide development in the renewable and non-conventional energy sources and the need to promote transmission & distribution grids (both undergrounded and grounded) that are boosting the arc flash protection market. The market is expected to be chiefly driven by growing investment in the electrical network, global development in electrical component manufacturing market and strict regulation from organizations such as, NFPA and OSHA to encourage arch flash safety in the end-user industries.

Competitive Analysis

The plan formulation process in the market has become significantly easier in which deviations are well accounted for; this approach increases the overall success of these plans in the market. The alterations seen in terms of strategy execution and creation are modifying the development pace of the market. The leadership trends in the market are reinforcing the level of growth that can be achieved in the present market scenario. The market is also well equipped to meet the challenges and keep up with the dynamic growth trends effectively. The framework for growth plans also has stimulated the market for potential new entrants. The evolution patterns are revised in tandem to the customer likings to realize the greatest growth, and in the long run, viability. The market contenders are making considerable adjustments to minimize the incidence of competitive disadvantage.

Siemens Ltd. (Germany)

ABB Group (Switzerland)

General Electric Company (USA)

DuPont (USA)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (India)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Basler Electric Company. (USA)

Littelfuse Inc. (USA)

Schneider Electric SA (France)

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc. (USA)

