Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Shea butter is the fat extracted from the kernels of the fruit of the shea tree. The shea tree is native to Africa. Shea butter has a particularly high content of cosmetically valuable ingredients. The particularly high content of tocopherols and antioxidant ingredients are significant for its effect as a healing aid. Shea butter has a particularly strong moisturizing effect, native shea butter is known famously for its healing properties. The proportion of cytoprotective tocopherols is dependent on the particular growing region of the plant.

The global Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

IOI Loders Croklaan

Wilmar Africa Ltd/ Ghana Specialty Fats

Ghana Nuts Ltd

Shebu Industries

Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd

The Pure Company

The Savannah Fruits Company

VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG

Akoma Cooperative

StarShea

International Oils & Fats Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Raw and Unrefined Shea Butter

Refined Shea Butter

Segment by Application

Cosmetics Industry

Medicine Industry

Food Industry

