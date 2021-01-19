Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring MarketCompetition, Opportunities and Challenges 2020-2026

Intracranial pressure monitoring can be performed in following three ways:

Intraventricular Catheter: is the most accurate method. In this method Intraventricular Catheter is inserted through a hole in the skull and place in the lateral ventricle.

Subdural Screw: In this method hollow screw is placed in the skull. It is placed between a membrane that protects the spinal cord and the brain.

Epidural Sensor: The Epidural Sensor is placed between the skull and dural tissue by drilling a hole in the skull



Intracranial pressure monitoring (ICP) market Application:

Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring is mainly used in hospitals for patients suffering from brain injury, meningitis and intracerebral hemorrhage. There are multiple ICP products that have been used in hospitals such as Surgical Instruments, IAP-Monitoring, Hydrocephalus, CSF drainage and many more.

The microtransducers and ventriculostomy is included invasive method whereas tympanic membrane displacement, transcranial Doppler, CT scan/ MRI, optic nerve sheath diameter, and fundoscopy is included in noninvasive methods



Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market growth influencer:

The major growth drivers of Intracranial pressure monitoring market is increasing global incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, rising awareness about neurodegenerative diseases, technological advancements in brain monitoring devices and growing incidence of traumatic brain injuries.

The shortage of trained professionals, high cost of complex brain monitoring devices, unfavorable reimbursement policies and concerns regarding the accuracy of diagnostic devices are the major restraints of ICP market.



Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market segmentation:

ICP monitoring market segmentation can be done by method, market, Instrument, applications and End-users.

ICP monitoring market by Method: Invasive and Non- invasive

ICP monitoring market by Market: external ventricular drain, fiber optic monitor, strain gauge transducer and air-pouch device market.

ICP monitoring market by Instrument: Devices and accessories

ICP monitoring market by Applications: Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Meningitis, and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

ICP monitoring market by End-users: Trauma centers, hospitals, clinics and diagnostic laboratories.

Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market major players:

Natus Medical Inc. (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Compumedics Ltd. (Australia), Electrical Geodesics Incorporated (U.S.), Medtronic Inc. (Ireland), CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) and Advanced Brain Monitoring (U.S.)

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas: North America: US, Canada; Europe: Western Europe: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K, Rest of Western Europe; Eastern Europe: Poland, Russia; Asia- Pacific: Asia: China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia; Pacific Countries: Australia, New Zealand; The Middle East& Africa.