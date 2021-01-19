Renal Disease MarketCompetition, Opportunities and Challenges 2020-2026

Market Research Future (MRFR) is its recent study finds that the Global Renal Disease Market is set to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.32% between 2018 and 2023. Renal Disease Market: By Disease Type (Chronic Kidney Disease and End-Stage Renal Disease), Treatment Type (Dialysis, Medication and Kidney Transplantation), End User (Dialysis Centres, Others), and Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Also Read: https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/titanium-alloys-market-size-opportunities-sales-revenue-emerging-technologies-industry-growth-and-regional-study-by-forecast-to-2023-4y8e6p76x3p5

Rising prevalence of kidney disorders continues to boost the global renal disease market. The market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 93,300 Mn towards the end of the assessment period. Renal disease has two primary forms; chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). ESRD is usually caused by extensive progression in CKD. Data released by National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease Report revealed that over 6,61,000 Americans had kidney failure in 2015.

Also Read: https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/08/titanium-alloys-market-size.html

Renal Disease is often associated with diabetes, kidney diseases and hypertension. Rising prevalence such diseases is partly influencing the market. Nevertheless, stringent regulatory norms and increased healthcare costs are some of the major challenges for the market.

Renal Disease Market Segmental Overview

A comprehensive segmental analysis of the Globalis available in MRFR’s report. The segment analysis covers disease types, treatment types, and end uses.

By disease type, the market has been segmented into end-stage renal diseases (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease. The chronic kidney disease segment holds a significant share of the market in terms of revenue. In 2017, the segment commanded more than USD 60,200 Mn and is expected to highly attractive during the forecast period. By treatment type, the market has been segmented into kidney transplantation, medication, and dialysis. Based on end user, the market has been segmented into research and academic institutes, hospitals & clinics, and dialysis centers.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/renal-disease-market-2021-global-industry-updates-swot-analysis-trend-advancement-key-regions-industry-players-2021-01-12

Global Renal Disease Market: Regional Segmentation

The Renal Disease Market has been assessed across Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of revenue, South America and North America collectively account for the largest market share. Kidney disorder incidences have spiralled upwards in the region, which is a prime factor driving the growth of the Americas renal disease market. Moreover, high healthcare expenditure and presence effective reimbursement policies also makes a positive impact on the region’s market.

The market in Europe has also exhibited a sound growth in recent years. This can be linked with factors such as growing geriatric population, high level of awareness, strong healthcare penetration, favourable government polices among others.

Market players are expected to find lucrative opportunities in Asia Pacific. It is projected that the APAC Renal Disease Market is likely to witness a strong growth during the forecast period. In recent years, there has been a significant rise in number of third-party pharmaceutical companies in countries such as India, China and Singapore, which has favoured the market growth in the region.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/application-modernization-services-market-demand-growth-covid-19-pandemic-impact-application-regional-trends-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-11

Renal Disease Market Competitive Analysis

MRFR in its report mentioned some of the prominent companies operating in the Global Renal Disease Market namely

Amgen Inc. (US)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Sanofi S. A. (France)

Abbott (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

AstraZeneca (US)

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Japan)Also Read: https://www.medgadget.com/2020/10/insulin-pump-market-growth-estimation-research-insights-business-overview-covid-19-impact-and-trends-analysis-by-2023.html

Renal Disease Industry News

US-based small molecules drug developer Peloton Therapeutics is reportedly applied for an initial public offering (IPO). This move is expected to help fund the company with its late-stage clinical trials.