South America & Africa Diesel Generator MarketUpdates, News and Data 2020-2026

These diesel generators provide standby, prime & continuous power output, where the end user is facing frequent power outages and needs emergency power backup. Diesel generators for South America & Africa regions are poised to grow at a substantial rate as the growing urbanization & industrialization has resulted in demand for excess and uninterrupted electricity supply. Diesel generators provide prime, standby and continuous power output to residential, commercial & industrial sector, and is also a reliable source of power generation in emergency situation and at remote location.

South America & Africa regions have most of the countries that are in their developing stage or are under-developed. These countries are highly reliable on standby power generation or non-conventional methods of power generation, as the overall power generation through conventional methods is expensive and is generated in smaller capacity than the actual demand. All these factors majorly result in power outage in these regions. Thus, most of the end users are heading towards the utilization of diesel powered generator. The diesel generator provides continuous, prime and standby power to the end users such as industries, hospitals, construction sites, remote & discrete sites, commercial and residential.

Diesel generators for South America & Africa region are poised to grow at a substantial rate as the growing urbanization & industrialization has resulted into the demand for excess and uninterrupted electricity supply. Diesel generators provides prime, standby and continuous power output to residential, commercial & industrial sector and is also a reliable source of power generation in emergency situation and at remote location. The market is driven by various factors such as surge in power outages & power failure, growing demand for interminable & dependable power supply and growth in hybrid renewable energy systems. However, rise in renewable energy technologies and high operating & maintenance cost of diesel generator will act as restrains for the South America & Africa Diesel Generator Market.

South America & Africa Diesel Generator Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 9.38% during the forecast period.

11 kW – 100 kW rated diesel generators is expected to hold the largest market size in forecast period.

The segment of 11kW-100kW diesel generators comprises mostly of low range to medium range of stationary generators. As stationary generators have a wide range of power output, these power rating generators are widely used in large-medium scale commercial to small-medium industrial sector in South America & Africa region, as they provide uninterrupted power supply and reduced industry downtime, which results in capital gain. It has been forecast that 11kW-100kW diesel generator market in South America & Africa will witness a substantial growth in forecast period.

11 kW – 100 kW rated diesel generators dominated the South America & Africa diesel generator market with a share of more than 45% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study is an overview of the South America & Africa Diesel Generator Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for South America & Africa region. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the South America & Africa diesel generator market by Power Rating, by End-User, by Portability, by Hybrid System Type and by Country.

South America & Africa Diesel Generator Market, By Portability

Stationary Power

Portable

South America & Africa Diesel Generator Market, By Hybrid System Type

Solar-Diesel

Wind-Diesel

Others

South America & Africa Diesel Generator Market, By Power Rating

Up to 10 kW

11 kW – 100 kW

Above 100 kW

South America & Africa Diesel Generator Market, By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

South America & Africa Diesel Generator Market, By Country

Peru

Guatemala

Colombia

Tanzania

Nigeria

Kenya

Ethiopia

Bolivia

Sudan

Congo

Uganda

Others (Niger, Mozambique, Madagascar)

Key Players

The key players of South America & Africa diesel generator market are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd., AKSA Power Generation, Kohler Co., Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd, Aggreko PLC, MAN Diesel & Turbo, General Electric Company and Wartsila