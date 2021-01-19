Global Medical Vacuum Systems Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2023

Market Highlights

The global medical vacuum systems market held a market value of USD 1,030.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Vacuum system maintains the pressure inside a chamber under the value of the atmospheric pressure. A medical vacuum system provides a safe, adequate flow of vacuum, and the required pressure to be used in the healthcare facilities such as operating theaters (OTs), intensive care centers, and emergency and respirology/general medicine units.

Segmentation

The global medical vacuum systems market has been segmented into product, technology, application, end user, and region.

By product, the market has been segmented into standalone vacuum systems, centralized vacuum systems, portable and compact vacuum systems, and accessories.

On the basis of technology, the market has been divided into dry claw vacuum pump technology, dry rotary vane technology, oil-sealed rotary vane technology, oil-sealed liquid ring technology, and water-sealed liquid ring technology.

Based on application, the market has been categorized into therapeutic applications, diagnostic, research, and pharmaceutical, and biotechnology manufacturing. The therapeutic applications segment is further categorized into wound care, dental, anesthesiology, and gynecology.

By end user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, clinics, and surgery centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, diagnostic laboratories, and research and academic institutes.

Market Key Players

Some of the spearheading players in the global medical vacuum systems market are Olympus Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Integra Biosciences AG, Ohio Medical Corporation, Precision Medical, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Busch Holding GmbH, Medela Holding AG, BeaconMedæs, Gardner Denver, Inc., DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., and Air Techniques, Inc.

Intended Audience

· Medical vacuum system manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers

· Venture capitalists

· Association and government bodies

· Market research and consulting service providers

· Hospitals and clinics

· Research and academic institutes

· Corporate entities

