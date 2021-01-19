Gas Insulated Transformer MarketCompetition, Opportunities and Challenges 2020-2026

Non-explosive and non-flammable gas used in gas insulated transformer eliminates the need for regular checks of oil. This is expected to boost the expansion of the market through the assessment period. The rise in the awareness of environmental concerns is boosting the demand for the growth of gas insulated transformers market across the review period. The rise in the utility of medium voltage and high voltage applications, such as hydroelectric power plant, thermal power plant, underground shopping centers, and chemical plants can cause the expansion of the market across the study period.

Segmented Study

The Global gas insulated transformer market segment study is based on installation, voltage level, type, end-use, and type of cooling.

The voltage level based insulated transformer market segments are medium voltage, extra high voltage, and high voltage. The Extra high voltage segment can gain high traction and lead the market across the study period. The segment is expected to generate considerable revenue in the study period due to the increase in the focus on renewable energy solutions.

The installation based segments of the market are outdoor and indoor Installation. The Indoor segment can lead the gas insulated transformer market, as the urban population grows and the need for eco- friendly solutions for the nature is required.

The type based Gas insulated transformers segments are gas directed air forced cooling, cooling, gas directed water forced cooling, and gas directed air natural cooling among others. The high utility of gas insulator transformer as gas directed water forced cooling can impel the expansion of the market across the study period.

The end-user based Gas insulated transformer market segments are utility, commercial, and industrial. The Industrial segment, followed by the commercial segments, can rise at a high pace in the years to come. The gas insulated transformer market can rise at a high pace in the years to come due to rise in infrastructure development and growing government initiatives.

Detailed Regional Analysis

In Asia Pacific, the expansion of the gas insulated transformer market can rise at the highest pace across the study period. The increase in need for effective renewable energy solutions to meet surge in energy consumption can promote the expansion of the world market across the study period through the review period. In Europe, the gas insulated transformer market can rise at a decent growth rate through the review period. The increase in adoption of renewable energy, along with rise in the integration of power system can impel the expansion of the gas insulated market across the study period. In North America, the increase in need for transmission and distribution purposes offered by reliable and safe power system of gas insulated transformers can bolster the rise of the world market in the years to come. The pressing demand for reliable power can result in the rise of the gas insulated transformer market in the study period.

Key Players

Meidensha Corporation (Japan)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Siemens AG(Germany)

General Electric (US)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Takaoka Toko Co. Ltd (Japan)

Arteche (Spain)

Fuji Electric co. Ltd. (Japan)

Chint Group (China)

