Smart Inhalers MarketCompetition, Opportunities and Challenges 2020-2026

12, 2021 (Heraldkeepers) — According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s report, the Global Smart Inhalers Market is poised to reach USD 1636.1 Mn mark by 2022. It is further revealed in the report that the global market is set to scale a strong CAGR during the forecast period.

Smart Inhalers Market Synopsis:

Asthma ranks third in the list of causes for hospitalization among children. The disease is witnessing an exponentially increasing burden. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 235 million presently have asthma. It is a respiratory disease characterized by breathlessness. The spiraling number of patients have intensified the need for digital transformation in inhaler technology.

Other diseases such as COPD are also anticipated to fuel the demand for smart inhalers in the years to come. The problems of air pollution are projected to intensify the burden of respiratory diseases. Thus, the market players are focusing on leveraging developments in the sensor technology for capitalizing on the growing patient population. Furthermore, the demand for effective diagnostics is also projected to catapult the smart inhalers market on upward trajectory.

Respiratory diseases, if unchecked, can prove to be fatal. Thus, it has attracted investments and support from governments and organizations. This, in turn, is likely to favor the growth of smart inhalers market over the next couple of years. In addition, the concept of smart inhalers is at a nascent stage and is likely to gain popularity in the forthcoming years. It reduces adherence to healthcare organizations which is anticipated to propel market expansion in the foreseeable future.

These inhalers can be operated through mobile phones. The wide-scale penetration of smartphones is projected to influence the proliferation of the smart inhalers market across the review period. On the flip side, the high cost of the device is likely to check the growth pace of the market in the years to come. In addition, since the development is comparatively newer, it exhibits limited availability. This, in turn, is poised to undermine market growth over the next few years.

Smart Inhalers Market Segmentation:

Based on application, the smart inhalers market has been segmented into Asthma, COPD, and others.

On the basis of end user, the global smart market is segmented into respiratory care center, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Smart Inhalers Market Regional Analysis:

By region, the Global Smart Inhalers Market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is anticipated to account for the dominant share of the market and scale valuation of USD 888.4 Mn by 2022. Europe, on the other hand, stands at the second spot and was valued at USD 57.4 Mn in 2016. Asia Pacific is anticipated to strike a CAGR of 55.3% across the assessment period. It is likely to become the fastest growing regional segment in the forthcoming years. The smart inhalers market in the Rest of the World (RoW) is projected to expand at moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

Smart Inhalers Market Competitive Dashboard:

The noteworthy players operating in the Global Smart Inhalers Market and profiled in this MRFR report are