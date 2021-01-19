Global Sterilization Equipment Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2023

Global Sterilization Equipment Market 2019 Size, Overview, Analysis,

Key Methodologies, Top Players Success Milestones and Forecasts to 2023

Sterilization Equipment Market Size

By Product (Heat Sterilization, Low-Temperature Sterilization, and Others), By Technology (Gravity, Vacuum, Steam, Forced Convention), and By End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies and Others)

Market Leading Players

Apart from Boekel Scientific, the other key players ruling the market include 3M, Advanced Sterilization Products (Division of Ethicon), Getinge AB, Anderson Products, Technologies Kft., Cantel Medical., Merck & Co., LTE Scientific, Inc, MMM Group, STERIS plc., Celitron Medical, Midmark Corporation, SAKURA SI CO., LTD., Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A., TSO3 INC., Belimed, and Sotera Health.

The Expanding Global Geriatric Population is Likely to Influence the Growth of the

Sterilization Equipment Market

Positively

Market Overview

Sterilization equipment are essential to uphold the sterile conditions throughout making of pharmaceuticals, during medicinal procedures, and research activities. The growing elderly population, an increasing number of surgical activities and growing research and development activities in the healthcare industry are the key factors propelling the growth of the worldwide sterilization equipment market. Furthermore, soaring R&D outlay and aggressive tactics adopted by the top players, such as novel product launches, are contributing to the development of the market. For example, Cantel Medical announced in August 2018, the acquisition of Stericycle’s Controlled Environmental Solutions Business for USD 17 million. It is a key provider of certification and testing, decontamination services for clean rooms, environmental monitoring, and other services associated with quality control and regulatory compliance.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market has been segmented as low-temperature sterilization, heat sterilization, ionizing radiation sterilization, and filtration sterilization. The heat sterilization segment has been sub-segmented into moist heat sterilization and dry heat sterilization. The low-temperature sterilization segment has been sub-segmented into hydrogen peroxide sterilization, ethylene oxide sterilization, and others. The ionizing radiation sterilization segment has been sub-segmented as gamma rays and electron beams.

The technology segment has been segmented into forced convention, steam, natural convection gravity, and vacuum.

On the basis of end–user, worldwide sterilization equipment market has been segmented into research institutes, hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical companies, and other end–users.

