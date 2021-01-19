Industrial Sugar MarketCompetition, Opportunities and Challenges 2020-2026

Furthermore, technological advancements for sugar processing and extraction techniques will support the growth of this market to a great extent. Growing trend of application of organic sugar in food & beverage industry is bringing surge to the growth of the industrial sugar market. However, the growth of sugar alternatives market might confine the growth of industrial sugar market.

Competitive Analysis

Strategic acquisitions and mergers also play a significant role in the growth of this market. Business expansions through these strategic moves are among the key developments of the established players.

The key players profiled in Industrial Sugar Market are Suedzucker AG (Germany), British Sugar plc. (U.K), Tereos S.A. (France), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Rogers Sugar Inc. (Canada), Michigan Sugar Company (U.S.), Guangxi Guitang Co Ltd (China), Bannari Amman Group (India), Rajashree Sugar & Chemicals Ltd. (India), and Rana Sugars Ltd. (India) among many others.

Latest Industry Updates

Aug 2018 E.I.D. Parry (India) Limited; one of the leading players in sugar market of India announced their expansion of sugar production capacity in order to meet the global rising demand for sugars.

Market Segments:

On The Basis Of Application: Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Snacks, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Pharmaceuticals, Others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis

Countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Thailand are recognized as the most contributing countries to the industrial sugar market in Asia Pacific region.

Presence of large number of small and medium-sized local players in North America is contributing to the growth of industrial sugar market in this region. Moreover, growing demand for industrial sugar globally is likely to support the growth of global industrial sugar market