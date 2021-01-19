Healthcare IoT Security Market Segmentation, Demand and Supply 2020-2026

Million by 2025. Individuals today are using various kinds of networked devices to learn more about their health and daily regime. Home monitoring of aging population related to medical emergencies and medical adherence has become possible due to the increasing use of mHealth applications and smart pills.

However, the rewards of IoT also comes with the aspect of concern regarding the security and the privacy of the patient healthcare data. Mobile and wearable devices, pacemakers, insulin pumps, and other medical systems in the IoT create more access points prone to hackers. The security solutions and services play a critical role for the healthcare organizations to perform vulnerability management and secure the protected health information passing from IoT devices to the healthcare organizations.

Market Dynamics

The market for healthcare IoT security is expected to register double-digit growth during the forecast period. The major factors influencing the growth of the market include increased data privacy concerns among consumers, increased government concerns over healthcare IoT security, increased usage of smart devices for health management and increased proliferation of cybercrimes in healthcare.

With the emergence of IoT in healthcare, consumers can now track their health in real time and simultaneously share healthcare information with their caregivers and healthcare organizations. However, the ease and usage of these devices are also raising security concerns among consumers. As the use of IoT increases, data privacy concerns are bound to increase and hence, will act as a key driver for the healthcare IoT security market, globally.

Segmentation

The global healthcare IoT security market has been segmented into components, security type, application.

Based on component, the global market is divided into solution and service.

Based on solution type, the global market has been segmented into analytics, encryption, data loss protection, identity and access management, unified threat management, and others.

Based on service type, the global market has been segmented into consulting services, risk assessment services, design & integration services, managed security services, and others.

Based on security type, the global market is segmented into application security, cloud security, endpoint security, network security, others security.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into pharmaceutical, medical devices, and biotechnology.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global healthcare IoT security market are Inside Secure SA, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sophos Group plc, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc, Checkpoint Software Technology, Kaspersky Labs, Fortinet Inc, Intelen Inc, Eurotech SpA, Deutsche telekom AG, SecureFLO LLC, Dell Corporation, Atmel Corporation, Security Mentor, Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler, Agile Cyber Security Solutions, LLC.