Global Endometrial Cancer Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2023

Endometrial Cancer Market Overview

The global Endometrial Cancer Market is expecting a robust CAGR and a strong market presence during the forecast period (2018-2023), in an all-inclusive study asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Endometrial cancer is also known as uterine cancer and is the sixth most common cancer in women across the world. The daunting number speaks for itself and promotes the factors that ensure the market growth for endometrial cancer.

Drivers and Restraints:

Urbanization across the world is experiencing an express speed growth rate owing to which the population is undergoing remarkable lifestyle change. A sedentary lifestyle has become the norm for many, and growing obesity among women is resulting in the rising number of endometrial cancer. Lack of nutritional elements in consumed food and other diseases such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and the ovarian tumor can trigger endometrial cancer.

Segmentation:

The global endometrial cancer market can be segmented by diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

By diagnosis, the market can further be segmented into the pelvic examination, transvaginal ultrasound, endometrial biopsy, dilation and curettage (D&C), and laparoscopy. Endometrial biopsy is very common as the confirmatory test for uterine cancer.

Treatment-based market includes hysterectomy techniques, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, and palliative care. The hysterectomy techniques category comprises open abdominal hysterectomy, total vaginal hysterectomy, total laparoscopic hysterectomy, and robotic hysterectomy. External radiation and internal radiation (brachytherapy) are part of radiation technology. The hormonal therapy consists progestins, tamoxifen, luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone agonists, and aromatase inhibitors. Chemotherapy can be further sub-segmented into paclitaxel, carboplatin, doxorubicin, and cisplatin and is also the most-used treatment method.

Market Dashboard:

The prominent players involved in the market are Pfizer Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LUPIN, PHYTON, Bayer AG, Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, CooperSurgical Inc., LiNA Medical USA, Conceptus Inc., Hologic Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

