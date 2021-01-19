Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 

In 2018, the global Payroll Outsourcing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Payroll Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Sage

Xerox Corporation

KMCS

ADP India

HCL Technologies

Zalaris

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

Accenture PLC

SurePayroll

KPMG

Vision H.R.

Deloitte

Aurion

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Payroll service

Hosted Payroll

Cloud Payroll

Market segment by Application, split into

Mid-market (>1000 Employee base)

Enterprise segment (<1000 Employee base)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Payroll Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Payroll Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Payroll Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

