Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 

In 2018, the global Payroll Outsourcing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Payroll Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Sage
Xerox Corporation
KMCS
ADP India
HCL Technologies
Zalaris
Tata Consultancy Services
Infosys Limited
Wipro Limited
Accenture PLC
SurePayroll
KPMG
Vision H.R.
Deloitte
Aurion
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Payroll service
Hosted Payroll
Cloud Payroll
Market segment by Application, split into
Mid-market (>1000 Employee base)
Enterprise segment (<1000 Employee base)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Payroll Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Payroll Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Payroll Outsourcing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.