Global Sports Utility Vehicle Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 

An SUV is usually equipped with either four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive for off-road capability.
In the past couple of years, the global automotive market has also witnessed the emergence of new vehicle type such as cross-utility vehicles (CUVs).
The global Sports Utility Vehicle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sports Utility Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Utility Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ford
GM
Daimler
Toyota
Volkswagen
Honda Motor
Nissan Motor
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Small SUV
Midsize SUV
Large SUV
Segment by Application
Daily
Game
Other