Global Technologies and Devices for Energy Harvesting Market by Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Energy harvesting, also known as energy scavenging or power harvesting, is a growing market for the conversion of waste energy, energy that is otherwise wasted in the form of heat. Energy harvesting technologies convert waste heat from various sources, store the converted energy in small and wireless autonomous devices, and use it in wireless sensor networks and other applications.

The energy harvesting concept is decades old and dates to the waterwheel and windmill, for which people have sought ways to store the generated energy. With the increase in power consumption around the world, many companies and research institutions are developing technologies to convert waste heat back to energy and to increase the efficiency of energy usage. The earliest application for energy harvesting was the collection of ambient power from electromagnetic radiation (EMR) for use in a radio.

Reasons for Doing the Study

The reasons for updating the report are consistent with the reasons for creating the original report. Though still new, energy harvesting is poised for high double-digit growth over the next five years. It presents opportunities that are unique in their diversity and marketability. However, the key driver for the proliferation of energy harvesters is the use of nonconventional materials in mainstream semiconductor fabrication technologies. The last three years have, to an extent, crystallized the shape of the limitless possibilities created by energy harvesters, whereby every naturally occurring, energygenerating source has the potential to be used in numerous applications. The amount of innovative activity associated with energy harvesters has increased considerably. The looming energy crisis and the global emphasis on the exploration of renewable energy sources have lent a sense of urgency to the development of the market.

This report examines the many factors shaping the energy harvesting market. Based on these factors and their interactions, the report attempts to present a snapshot of the present-day market in the form of a qualitative and quantitative analysis. It then attempts to forecast how the market is likely to develop in the next five years.

In addition to the attractiveness of the energy harvesting market itself, there are more important reasons for exploring this subject. Energy harvesting finds application in many industries and disciplines such as energy management, instrumentation, wireless and wire-line communication, materials, nanotechnology and regulation.

The report examines the energy harvesting market with respect to the following key parameters:

– Principal energy sources.

– End applications.

– Regional dynamics.

– Changes in average selling prices (ASPs).

The report presents an overview of the interplay between application categories and energy sources as well as between application categories and regions. It places one in the context of the other.Report Scope

The report presents forecasts for energy harvesters for 2018 through 2023, with a base year of 2017, on a volume and value basis. Market forecasts in terms of value are presented in U.S. dollars, while forecasts in terms of volume are presented in thousands of units. Thousands was selected as a denomination because shipment volumes for some categories would otherwise appear to be insignificant. It is important to note that energy harvesters can power wireless sensor nodes, which will ship by the billions in the future. Energy harvesters will power several additional device categories that will not be as prolific in number as wireless nodes, but which will experience tremendous growth as well.

Energy harvesting for the purposes of this report is restricted to non-grid-connected applications and excludes power plants that use sources such as solar, wind and hydroelectric.

The forecasts are further broken down by energy source, end application and region. The report covers the following energy sources:

– Solar and photovoltaic.

– Thermal.

– Vibration, displacement and mechanical (including biomechanical and electrostatic), also occasionally referred to simply as mechanical.

– Radiation and electromagnetic.

– Chemical.

End-use application categories include:

– Telecommunications.

– Building, construction and home automation.

– Energy exploration, generation and distribution.

– Environment and agriculture.

– Industrial and automotive.

– Defense.

– Retail and logistics.

– Medical.

The regional breakdown focuses on the following regions:

– The Americas.

– Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

– Asia-Pacific (APAC).

The Summary and Highlights chapter provides a regional breakdown of the market value for energy harvesters. The Market Introduction chapter introduces energy harvesting and its definition, history, drivers and challenges. It also provides an overview of the larger market and breaks it down by the key characteristics of principal energy sources and application categories.

The Market Breakdown by Energy Source chapter and the Market Breakdown by Application chapter provide an in-depth picture of energy harvester business opportunities. The energy harvester market, in terms of both value and volume, is broken down by energy source and then by application category. In turn, the market for each energy source is broken down by end-use application category. The market for each application category is then broken down by energy source and by region.

The Competitive Landscape chapter and the Company Profiles chapter identify the major categories of stakeholders involved in the development and commercialization of energy harvester technology. The Patent Analysis chapter covers innovations that impact energy harvesters. Patents are categorized by energy sources and areas of value, and are analyzed based on years of issue, assignee countries, and assignee organizations.

Report Includes

– 98 data tables

– An overview of the global markets, technologies, and devices for energy harvesting within the industry

– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, UK, France, Germany, China, India, and Japan

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Segmentation of the energy harvesting market by geographical region, end-use application, and energy source in terms of dollar and unit sales

– A look at how energy harvesting crosses many industries and disciplines such as energy management, instrumentation, wireless and wireline communication, materials, nanotechnology and regulation

– Identification of factors such as challenges, opportunities, key trends and technology updates that will affect the future market dynamics

– Information on cutting edge breakthroughs by means of a detailed patent analysis

– Comprehensive company profiles of major Players in the Market including Advanced Cerametrics Inc., Bae Systems, Cymbet Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Kcf Technologies, Micropelt, Phononic Inc. And Siemens AgADVANCED CERAMETRICS INC.

ADVANCED LINEAR DEVICES INC.

AMBIENT MICRO

ARVENI

BAE SYSTEMS

CITIZEN WATCH CO. LTD.

CYMBET CORPORATION

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

ENOCEAN GMBH

ENVISION SOLAR

EUROSUISSE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

FERRO SOLUTIONS

FREESCALE (NXP SEMICONDUCTORS)

FUTURE ENERGY SOLUTIONS (FES)

G24 POWER LTD.

GAS SENSING SOLUTIONS LTD.

GREENPEAK / QORVO INC.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

IXYS / LITTLEFUSE INC.

KCF TECHNOLOGIES

KINETRON

LAIRD PLC

LEVITON MANUFACTURING CO. INC.

LINEAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ANALOG DEVICES INC.)

LUMEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES

MARLOW INDUSTRIES

MAXIM INTEGRATED

MICROPELT

MICROSEMI CORP.

MICROSTRAIN INC.

MIDE TECHNOLOGY CORP.

MOOG INC.

MORGAN TECHNICAL CERAMICS

PERPETUA POWER SOURCE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

PERPETUUM LTD.

PHONONIC INC.

POWERCAST CORP.

POWERFILM SOLAR INC.

SEIKO WATCH CORP.

SIEMENS AG

SMART MATERIAL CORP.

SOLARONIX SA

TELLUREX CORP.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC. (TI)

TEXTRON INC.

THALES GROUP

TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

