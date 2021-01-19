Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2023

The key players in the global aerial refueling systems market are Cobham plc (UK), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), General Electric Company (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (UK), Northstar Engineering, Inc. (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Safran SA (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), and Woodward, Inc. (US).

Aerial Refueling Systems Market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market has been segmented based on type, platform, technology, end-user and region.

Based on type, the aerial refueling systems market is divided into tanker aircraft systems and receiver aircraft systems. The tanker aircraft systems segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the receiver aircraft systems segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The receiver tanker system encompasses fuel system, probes/receptacles, among other components that enable it to be compatible for aerial refueling operations.

Based on platform, the aerial refueling systems market is divided into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. The fixed-wing segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the rotary-wing segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rotary-wing aircraft have various beneficial factors such as VTOL (Vertical takeoff and landing) capability, ability to hover, ease of control and use low-altitude surveillance, among others.

Based on technology, the aerial refueling systems market is divided into mi probe & drogue system and flying boom systems. The probe & drogue systems segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period as is comparatively cheaper to install, features various benefits such as ease in refueling, simpler tanker design, and eliminates boom operator.

Based on end-user, the aerial refueling systems market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the aftermarket segment projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Companies such as IAI provides solutions for upgrading combat aircraft with aerial refueling capability. Furthermore, the combat aircraft operators are also actively focusing on integrating aerial refueling solutions to the aircraft.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for both combat and training aircraft in countries such as China, and India.

