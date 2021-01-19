Global Microbial Products Market by Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

This report addresses the global market for microbes and microbial products used in commercial applications from 2017 through 2023. This includes agricultural, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and environmental applications.
Viruses are sometimes classified as microbes, but they are nonliving, and thus they are excluded from this report.
Major elements cited in this study include:
– Summary.
– Definitions.
– Description of microbes.
– Microbe end uses and applications.
– Regulation.
– Recent technological developments.
– Market size and segmentation from 2017 to 2023.
– Company profiles.
– Key patents.
Report Includes
– 29 data tables and 21 additional tables
– An overview of the global market for microbial products, technologies, and applications
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Identifications of microbial applications in a wide range of fields, i.e., agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and environment
– Information about microbial pesticides and biofertilizers and their potential uses
– Detailed descriptions of probiotics, their types, and recent developments
– Coverage of microbial fuel cell technologies and their types, i.e., mediator microbial fuel cells, microbial electrolysis cells, soil-based microbial fuel cells, phototropic biofilm microbial fuel cells, and nanoporous membrane microbial fuel cells
– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Certis USA LLC, Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Co., Amgen Inc., Leadiant, AB Mauri, Genencor, and Amyris Inc.
Reasons for Doing This Study
This report is especially intended for biotechnology marketing executives, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists and other readers with a need to know where the market for microbial technologies and products is headed over the next five years. The report focuses on specific technologies, but it is largely nontechnical in nature. Thus, it is concerned less with theory and jargon than it is with what works and how much of it the market is likely to purchase.
The report’s main audience is executive management, as well as marketing and financial analysts. It is not written specifically for scientists and technologists, although its findings concerning the market for their work, and by extension the availability of government and corporate research funding for different technologies and applications, should interest them as well.Report Scope
AB Mauri
Algae Biosciences Corp.
Algenol
Altogen Biosystems
AMGEN INC.
AMYRIS INC.
Aquafix Inc.
Ardeypharm GmbH Pharmazeutische Fabrik
BioConversion Technology
BioOrganics Inc.
Bioremediation Inc.
Cambrian Innovation
CERTIS USA LLC
Custom Biologicals Inc.
Desert Sweet Biofuels
DURECT CORP.
Earthrise Nutritionals LLC
Energy Derived
ENVIRONMENTAL BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC.
Evolugate LLC
Evolva
FLUENCE CORP.
GENENCOR INTERNATIONAL INC.
General Environmental Science
GENOMATICA
GENZYME CORP.
GEVO
HDR HydroQual Inc.
Hy-SyEnce
IOGEN CORP.
JH Biotech Inc.
LALLEMAND INC.
LAM International
LEADIANT BIOSCIENCES
Lesaffre et Compagnie
Lone Star Heart Inc.
METabolic EXplorer S.A.
Micro-TES Inc.
Microbes Biosciences.
Microbial Discovery Group
MicroSorb Environmental Products Inc.
Mycorrhizal Applications Inc.
NANOLOGIX INC.
Natural Environmental Systems LLC
NCIMB Ltd.
NOVO NORDISK A/S
NOVOZYMES A/S
Novozymes Biologicals
OSEL INC.
Osprey Biotechnics
Procter & Gamble Co.
QTEROS INC.
Rawwater Engineering Co. Ltd.
REG Life Sciences LLC
Ruchi Biochemicals
Sapporo Breweries Ltd.
Solarvest BioEnergy
SPECIALTY ENZYMES & PROBIOTICS
SYNTHETIC GENOMICS INC.
Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Co Ltd.
Titan Oil Recovery
USA BioProducts Co.
VALENT BIOSCIENCES CORP.