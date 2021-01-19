Global Microbial Products Market by Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

This report addresses the global market for microbes and microbial products used in commercial applications from 2017 through 2023. This includes agricultural, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and environmental applications.

Viruses are sometimes classified as microbes, but they are nonliving, and thus they are excluded from this report.

Major elements cited in this study include:

– Summary.

– Definitions.

– Description of microbes.

– Microbe end uses and applications.

– Regulation.

– Recent technological developments.

– Market size and segmentation from 2017 to 2023.

– Company profiles.

– Key patents.

Report Includes

– 29 data tables and 21 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for microbial products, technologies, and applications

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Identifications of microbial applications in a wide range of fields, i.e., agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and environment

– Information about microbial pesticides and biofertilizers and their potential uses

– Detailed descriptions of probiotics, their types, and recent developments

– Coverage of microbial fuel cell technologies and their types, i.e., mediator microbial fuel cells, microbial electrolysis cells, soil-based microbial fuel cells, phototropic biofilm microbial fuel cells, and nanoporous membrane microbial fuel cells

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Certis USA LLC, Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Co., Amgen Inc., Leadiant, AB Mauri, Genencor, and Amyris Inc.

Reasons for Doing This Study

This report is especially intended for biotechnology marketing executives, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists and other readers with a need to know where the market for microbial technologies and products is headed over the next five years. The report focuses on specific technologies, but it is largely nontechnical in nature. Thus, it is concerned less with theory and jargon than it is with what works and how much of it the market is likely to purchase.

The report’s main audience is executive management, as well as marketing and financial analysts. It is not written specifically for scientists and technologists, although its findings concerning the market for their work, and by extension the availability of government and corporate research funding for different technologies and applications, should interest them as well.Report Scope

AB Mauri

Algae Biosciences Corp.

Algenol

Altogen Biosystems

AMGEN INC.

AMYRIS INC.

Aquafix Inc.

Ardeypharm GmbH Pharmazeutische Fabrik

BioConversion Technology

BioOrganics Inc.

Bioremediation Inc.

Cambrian Innovation

CERTIS USA LLC

Custom Biologicals Inc.

Desert Sweet Biofuels

DURECT CORP.

Earthrise Nutritionals LLC

Energy Derived

ENVIRONMENTAL BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC.

Evolugate LLC

Evolva

FLUENCE CORP.

GENENCOR INTERNATIONAL INC.

General Environmental Science

GENOMATICA

GENZYME CORP.

GEVO

HDR HydroQual Inc.

Hy-SyEnce

IOGEN CORP.

JH Biotech Inc.

LALLEMAND INC.

LAM International

LEADIANT BIOSCIENCES

Lesaffre et Compagnie

Lone Star Heart Inc.

METabolic EXplorer S.A.

Micro-TES Inc.

Microbes Biosciences.

Microbial Discovery Group

MicroSorb Environmental Products Inc.

Mycorrhizal Applications Inc.

NANOLOGIX INC.

Natural Environmental Systems LLC

NCIMB Ltd.

NOVO NORDISK A/S

NOVOZYMES A/S

Novozymes Biologicals

OSEL INC.

Osprey Biotechnics

Procter & Gamble Co.

QTEROS INC.

Rawwater Engineering Co. Ltd.

REG Life Sciences LLC

Ruchi Biochemicals

Sapporo Breweries Ltd.

Solarvest BioEnergy

SPECIALTY ENZYMES & PROBIOTICS

SYNTHETIC GENOMICS INC.

Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Titan Oil Recovery

USA BioProducts Co.

VALENT BIOSCIENCES CORP.

