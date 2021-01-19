Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Audience, Geographies and Key Players 2023

The Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market has been segmented based on equipment type, aircraft type, application, fit, and region.

Based on equipment type, the aircraft evacuation systems market is divided into evacuation slides, life rafts, emergency floatation system, personal floatation devices and ejection seat. The evacuation slides segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The evacuation slides are prerequisite for all commercial aircraft and plays a vital during emergency evacuation in both ground and water. Some slides can even be transformed into rafts.

ALSO READ : https://nitabombare.wordpress.com/2020/10/05/aircraft-evacuation-systems-market-sizeshareanalysisgrowthtrend-forecast-2023/

Based on aircraft type, the aircraft evacuation systems market is divided into fixed wing and rotary wing. The fixed segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the rotary wing segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rotary wing aircraft are highly maneuverable and are used navigate in tough terrains. This necessitates an effective evacuation system during rough landings and survivable crashes.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@nitu/editor/bBJ7j1Hef

Based on application, the aircraft evacuation systems market is divided into commercial and military. The commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. According to Boeing’s Current Market Outlook 2018, the global fleet size of commercial aircraft is anticipated to reach 42,730 aircraft by 2037. Increasing demand for commercial aircraft globally is positively influencing the aircraft evacuation market.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/contract-research-organization-market-2021-covers-global-industry-share-size-gross-margin-future-trends-demand-business-insight-by-leading-key-players-forecast-till-2023-2021-01-12

Based on fit, the aircraft evacuation systems market is divided into line-fit and retrofit. The line-fit segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the rapid procurement of both commercial and combat aircraft throughout the world to meet the growing passenger traffic and enhancing defense capabilities respectively.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/covid-19-pandemic-impact-on-gluten-free-flours-market-impressive-growth-industry-trend-size-share-emerging-audience-product-category-and-regional-analysis-by-forecast-to-2023-2020-10-23

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in indigenous combat and commercial aircraft production in the Asia Pacific region. China, India, and Japan are key markets for aircraft evacuation systems in this region.

Key Players:

The key players in the global aircraft evacuation systems market are DART Aerospace (Canada), EAM Worldwide (US), Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd. (UK), NPP Zvezda, AO (Russia), Safran S.A. (France), Survival Equipment Services Ltd. (UK), Switlik Inc. (US), The MEL Group (UK), Tulmar Safety Systems Inc. (Canada), and UTC Aerospace Systems (US).

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/structural-heart-devices-market-size-estimation-regional-outlook-leading-players-covid-19-impact-emerging-trends-and-global-industry-analysis-by-2023.html

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive

statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments

around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://primefeed.in/