Global Graphic Paper (Printing & Writing and Newsprint) Market by Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

The global graphic paper consumption is expected to reach 104 million tons in 2023, at a negative CAGR of 2.48% for the period spanning 2019-2023. The factors such as growing printing industry in emerging economies, rising daily print newspaper circulation, increasing printed book sales in the U.S. and decreasing pulp prices in China are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by rapid urbanization, increasing advertising expenditure through internet, declining circulation of printed magazines in North America and stringent regulations. A few notable trends include conversion of graphic paper mills into packaging paper mills, capacity closures and declining price trend.

Graphic papers (also known as Communication Papers) are used for communication purposes. They include two main paper grade types: printing & writing papers and newsprint. Printing and writing papers (P&W) are broadly segmented into four major grades: coated woodfree (freesheet), uncoated woodfree (freesheet), coated mechanical and uncoated mechanical papers.

Printing and writing papers are used for magazines, catalogues, books, commercial printing, business forms, stationeries, copying and digital printing. Newsprint is a low-cost non-archival paper consisting mainly of wood pulp and most commonly used to print newspapers and other publications and advertising material. It is usually made by a mechanical milling process, without the chemical processes that are often used to remove lignin from the pulp. Newsprint Paper is used worldwide in the printing of newspapers, flyers, and other printed material intended for mass distribution.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global graphic paper market, segmented on the basis of paper grade types: printing & writing papers and newsprint papers.

The major regional markets i.e. Europe, North America and Latin America have been analysed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. International Paper Company, Stora Enso Oyj, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Holmen AB, Weyerhaeuser Company and Mondi Group are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Graphic Paper Manufacturers

• Raw Material Suppliers

• End Users

• Consulting Firms

• Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

