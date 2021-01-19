Urine Cytology Market Overview: Type and Applications, Trends, Industry Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2023

Market Highlights

The global Urine Cytology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Urine cytology examination is used as a diagnostic measure in the diagnosis of cancer and urinary tract infection. This test is one of the most important diagnostic tools for the patients with unexplained blood in the urine, burning during urination, and pain during urination.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer, extensive demand for diagnostic instruments, and devices for the diagnosis of chronic diseases stimulate the growth of the market. Presence of key players engaged in the manufacturing of medical devices also boost the growth of the market. There is an increase in the demand for diagnostic tests in hospitals resulting in the increase in the overall number of diagnostic centers across the globe. Additionally, extensive use of home care diagnostic services also fuels the growth of the market. However, high cost diagnostic test, and competition among key players in the market restrains the growth of the market.

According to cancer research U.K in 2012, 14.1 million of new cancer cases were registered globally which is increasing continuously. Due to the deteriorating lifestyle, smoking, and alcoholism are responsible for increasing prevalence of cancer.

More than 120 market data tables and figures spread over 200 pages of the project report.

Major Players in Urine Cytology Market

Some of the key players in the global market are ThermoFischer Scientific (U.S.), BD (U.S.), Sigma- Aldrich (U.S.), Severn Biotech Limited (U.K), Bio-Techne (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), and others.

Regional Analysis

In the Americas, rising prevalence of various types of allergies, arthritis, tendinitis, and others, and rising demand for corticosteroid injection in the U.S. are key driver for the growth of the market. According to survey of National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (CDC) in the U.S. every year 7 out of 10 individuals die due to chronic diseases and 86% of healthcare costs in the country. Additionally, increasing demand for diagnostic services, and automated sample processing devices also fuel the growth of the market.

Europe is the second largest market for urine cytology owing to the rising prevalence of cancer in European countries and availability of funds for research and development activities.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace and is driven increasing healthcare expenditure, and China, and India are the leading countries with increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. Additionally, rising awareness about urine cytology among healthcare provider and patient, increasing demand for diagnostics devices also influence the growth of the market. The key players in the market are now focusing on geographical expansion in developing regions of Asia Pacific.

The Middle East & Africa also show a steady rise in the market owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure also influences the market growth in the Middle East & African countries. There is an increasing demand for diagnostic services in African countries owing to growing emphasis on women and child healthcare, and rising awareness about diagnosis and treatment of cancer and infectious diseases.

Segmentation

The global urine cytology market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, and end user.

On the basis of product, market is segmented into urine cytology instrument, urine cytology kit, and others. Product is further segmented into automated, and manual instrument.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into urinary infection, inflammatory disease, cancer, and others. Cancer is further segmented into kidney, bladder, ureter, and urethra.

