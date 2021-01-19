Paint Pigments Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2023

Market Overview

The Global Aluminum pigment market is categorized into five regions based on geography, namely–North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, North America was one of the largest market share holder as of 2016 and is predicted to grow with a healthy CAGR over the assessment period. The Middle Eastern & African market is categorized into Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Kuwait. Aforementioned nations are predicted to drive the demand for aluminum pigment in the upcoming years. Due to presence of matured oil reserves and oil refineries, it is anticipated that the aluminum pigment based protective coatings for industrial machinery utilization will be higher. Moreover, the rising demand for aluminum pigment based architectural coatings consumption in the Middle East & African countries is predicted to fuel the growth of the market. In North America, the aluminum pigment market is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during the assessment period, 2017 to 2023. Furniture coatings and protective coatings for aerospace industry is the main area for aluminum pigment consumption in the region, as majority of furniture and aerospace vehicles produced are in North America.

European aluminum pigment market is classified into Russia, Germany, U.K, Spain, Italy, and France are expected to be the dominant region on account of the increasing automobile manufacturing coupled with increasing innovation. Moreover, robust presence of automobile manufacturers along with the increasing consumption of lubricants is predicted to fuel the demand for aluminum pigment over the assessment period. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are expected to witness a decline in the market growth on account of the financial and political turmoil. Asia Pacific is predicted to be a healthy growing market due to the emerging crude oil processing as well as rapid industrialization in India and China. Moreover, rising number of passenger cars and heavy duty vehicles along with increased usage of aluminum pigment based coatings is expected to drive the demand for aluminum pigment in this region.

Segmentation

The global aluminum pigment market is categorized on the basis of form, end use industry, and region. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into paste, powder, and pellets. On the basis of end user industry, the aluminum pigment market is categorized into paints & coatings, printing, cosmetics, plastics and others. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Request For Sample Report Here @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1691

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global aluminum pigment market are BASF SE (Germany), Kolortek Co., Ltd (China), Carl Schlenk AG (Germany), Silberline Manufacturing Co., Inc. (U.S.), AMETEK.Inc. (U.S.), GEOTECH (the Netherlands), HEFEI SUNRISE ALUMINIUM PIGMENTS CO., LTD. (China), Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation (Japan), Toyal America, Inc. (U.S.), and Metaflake Ltd (U.K)

Table Of Contents



1 Report Prologue



2 Introduction



2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology



3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics



4.1 Introduction

4.2 Growth Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Factor Analysis



5.1 Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitute

5.1.5 Segment Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global Paint Pigments Market, By Form



6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

6.2.1 Liquid

6.2.2 Powder

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Phone: +16468459312

Email: [email protected]

Read More Article :

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-non-woven-adhesive-market-industry-size-share-key-players-roi-analysis-trend-and-forecast-to-2023-top-manufacturers-2021-01-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-iodine-market-research-report–global-forecast-to-2023-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-2021-01-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-hexagonal-boron-nitride-market-report-2023-market-grew-at-a-cagr-of-around-610-during-2017-20123-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/coating-resins-market-global-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2017-2023-by-derivative-by-application-by-end-use-industry-and-by-geography-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/slip-additives-market-research-report-driving-factors-industry-analysis-investment-feasibility-and-trends-outlook–2023-2021-01-08?tesla=y

https://primefeed.in/