Valentine Week Gifts Wish List: Indiagift announces gifts for every day for the Week of Love

Gurgaon, January 19- The first major occasion of the year for lovers is coming close. Valentine week starts with Rose Day on 7th February and after a fiesta of love ends with Valentines Day on 14th Feb. Lovers go out of their ways to make this week long love extravaganza a romantic one for their spouses. Valentine Week gifts have been in rage for a long time now with the wish list having specific gifts for each day. Keeping this huge demand in mind, Indiagift announced its Valentine week gift selection for the love hungry souls. The valentine gift store by Indiagift has these valentine week gifts, valentine serenades and much more to offer at all budgets.

Indiagift is the country’s leading website for all occasion based gifting ideas. The web portal delivers cakes, flowers, chocolates, personalized gifts to over 1000 delivery locations in the country. Keeping its trends of upping its romantic gifts game for Valentine, the website has launched a valentine catalogue which is the trending gifts for lovers of all ages. Be it gifts for valentine boyfriend or gifts for valentine for wife, the website has something for all tastes and genders and budget.

For Valentine week, the website has this unique concept of Valentine serenades. These are the ultimate in wooing power as they can surely get your love life trending. A serenade is basically a series of gifts for Valentine week which match the theme of the day. These gifts are sent daily during the Valentine week to the receiver based on the theme of the day. The persistence and passion of a lover is highlighted in these daily valentine week gifts. These go about making a long lasting impression.

The trending gifts for this year for each day have been defined by the website as follows-

Rose Day Gifts– 18 Red Roses Bouquet in Double Paper Packing

Propose Day Gifts– Ring/Charm Bracelet

Chocolate Day Gifts – Personlised chocolate with message of love

Teddy Day gifts – Pink and White cute and huggable Teddy bear

Promise Day Gifts – Handwritten Letter of Love

Hug Day Gifts – Hugging Teddy

Kiss Day gifts – Lips Shaped cushion

Valentine Day Gifts– Exquisite box of Red roses

The website has also defined its assortment of gifts into several valentine week packages which will entitle the receiver to 8 gifts suitable for 8 days of the valentine week. There are also 3,4,5 day serenades combing flowers and cake delivery for the customer. Indiagift is excited and geared up for a romantic and fulfilling Valentine day for all its customers.

